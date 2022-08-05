I'm a Shopping Editor, and This $20 Crossbody Bag Is My Go-to for Travel, Concerts, and Everyday Wear

It's no secret that crossbody purses and sling bags are great picks for travel, since they allow for hands-free carrying and offer secure storage of your essentials while you're on the go. I've long been searching for the perfect crossbody, and it wasn't until I saw a TikTok singing the praises of a Uniqlo bag that (at the time) was only available in Europe that I finally found it. Luckily, when I saw the post, I already had a trip to Paris planned, so I was able to pick up the sleek nylon bag while I was in France. But even if you don't have a European vacation planned anytime soon, you can still get your hands on this handy purse, since it just became available in U.S. stores and online, for just $20 no less.

What I love most about the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag is how versatile it is. Using the adjustable strap, I can easily carry it on my shoulder, as its name suggests, or extend it to wear it across my body when I'm walking for long periods of time, sitting on public transportation, or standing (and dancing) at a concert. The bag is made from durable, easy-to-clean nylon, and I've found that it dries quickly if I get caught in the rain. Despite its compact size, it fits all my daily essentials — my phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses, hand sanitizer, lip balm, and even a mini water bottle if need be. Inside there are two small slip pockets that help me stay organized. Plus, the bag folds down flat so I can easily pack it in my luggage.

Now that it's available in U.S. stores, the bag comes in four colors: black, cream, burnt orange, and teal (although the black and cream colorways are currently out of stock, and you can sign up to be notified when they're back). I picked it up in a periwinkle blue color over in Paris, and I might have to snag another color now that it's shoppable online stateside.

To buy: uniqlo.com, $20

While the purse is new to Uniqlo's site, it's already bringing in rave reviews. One shopper is like me and said they had "been waiting on this one to hit U.S. stores," adding that it's "so simple but fashionable at the same time!" Another reviewer said they "couldn't be happier, [since] it fits all the essentials," including an "iPhone XR, Chapstick, keys, small lotion, hand sanitizer, and much more!"

If you're looking for a convenient crossbody bag for travel or everyday use, don't miss out on this pick from Uniqlo while some colors are still in stock in the U.S. I have a feeling it'll become your go-to purse in no time.

