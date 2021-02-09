Uniqlo Teamed Up With the Louvre so You Can Wear Your Favorite Pieces of Art

It might be some time before you can return to your favorite museums around the world, but luckily, plenty of museums offer virtual tours that you can enjoy no matter where you are in the world. If you want to take your love of art to the next level before you can actually see your favorite pieces in person again, you're going to want to check out Uniqlo's latest collection. Uniqlo just collaborated with the Louvre Museum on a capsule of stylish graphic tees and sweatshirts, featuring images of iconic works of art, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.