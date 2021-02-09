Uniqlo Teamed Up With the Louvre so You Can Wear Your Favorite Pieces of Art

It might be some time before you can return to your favorite museums around the world, but luckily, plenty of museums offer virtual tours that you can enjoy no matter where you are in the world. If you want to take your love of art to the next level before you can actually see your favorite pieces in person again, you're going to want to check out Uniqlo's latest collection. Uniqlo just collaborated with the Louvre Museum on a capsule of stylish graphic tees and sweatshirts, featuring images of iconic works of art, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.
And the fashion retailer isn't stopping with this collection, since 2021 marks the start of a four-year partnership with the Louvre, which includes programs like free Saturday night admission, Mini Discovery Tours (20-minute tours aimed at families), and, of course, more stylish art-inspired apparel.
The collection includes 10 unisex pieces with varying graphics, with most running from sizes XXS to 3XL, as well as 10 pieces in women's sizing (XXS to XXL). Whether you're looking for a statement t-shirt displaying the Mona Lisa or staple sweatshirt featuring an ode to the Venus de Milo, this collection has something for you.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from the collection.
