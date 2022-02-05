These Base Layer Leggings Are a Must-have in Your Cold-weather Wardrobe
When you're trying to stay warm during the colder months, it's all about layering. For years, Uniqlo has been my go-to destination for comfortable basics that I can layer with, especially its Heattech collection. The brand offers three types of heat-trapping gear: Heattech, Heattech Cotton, and Heattech Ultra Warm. Every piece in the collection, including leggings, turtlenecks, t-shirts, socks, and more, is both heat-absorbing and heat-retaining, keeping you warm from the inside, while blocking out the cold. The pieces are also moisture-wicking, shape-retaining, and soft to the touch.
The Uniqlo Women's Heattech Leggings are made from a blend of polyester, acrylic, rayon, and spandex, giving them a soft, stretchy feel. They're lightweight, which makes them easy to wear under pants or other bottoms (they'd be a great layer under your favorite snow pants, for example), although don't be fooled by how thin they feel. These leggings, which feature a high-waisted fit, lock in heat and keep you warm. After wearing them under jeans on a particularly cold day in New York when temperatures were in the teens and below, I was impressed with how warm my legs and core felt. So much so, I can safely say that they're one of my best purchases of the season. Plus, I didn't feel any bulkiness or discomfort from wearing layers, which can happen all too often while trying to dress warmly. The stretchy fabric moves with me all day, making them a solid option for a variety of activities, whether I'm exercising outdoors or running errands around town.
To buy: uniqlo.com, $30
The leggings are available in two colors, black and dark gray, and they run in sizes XXS to XXL. You can also shop similar pairs in men's and children's sizing.
Shoppers agree that these heat-trapping leggings are a must-have for cold weather. "Excellent fit, breathable and [they] keep me toasty for skiing in Colorado," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized the leggings' lightweight feel and impressive warmth. "Best pair of leggings I own. These are a super good, thin base layer, which is great for cold weather," they wrote. "I hate feeling like I have too thick of leggings on underneath my other pants. But these are thin enough you barely notice them and they do keep you warm."
If you're looking for a pair of comfy, layerable leggings that will keep you warm all winter long, be sure to check out this pair from Uniqlo. And while you're at it, take a look at the rest of the brand's Heattech collection to complete your seasonal wardrobe.
