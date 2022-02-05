These Base Layer Leggings Are a Must-have in Your Cold-weather Wardrobe

The Uniqlo Women's Heattech Leggings are made from a blend of polyester, acrylic, rayon, and spandex, giving them a soft, stretchy feel. They're lightweight, which makes them easy to wear under pants or other bottoms (they'd be a great layer under your favorite snow pants, for example), although don't be fooled by how thin they feel. These leggings, which feature a high-waisted fit, lock in heat and keep you warm. After wearing them under jeans on a particularly cold day in New York when temperatures were in the teens and below, I was impressed with how warm my legs and core felt. So much so, I can safely say that they're one of my best purchases of the season. Plus, I didn't feel any bulkiness or discomfort from wearing layers, which can happen all too often while trying to dress warmly. The stretchy fabric moves with me all day, making them a solid option for a variety of activities, whether I'm exercising outdoors or running errands around town.