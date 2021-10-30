6 Pairs of Stylish, Comfortable Slippers You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now — All for Under $50
Whether you're looking for a new pair of slippers for yourself to wear through the winter or a gift for nearly anyone on your holiday shopping list, we're confident you can find the perfect pair on Amazon — and for less than you think.
A good pair of slippers doesn't have to be an investment; in fact, there are plenty of well-made and affordable pairs available on Amazon in men's and women's sizing. Many of them are well under $50, but are still made from high-quality materials and come with cushioned memory foam insoles.
Keep reading for six pairs of slippers you can buy on Amazon right now, all for under $50.
Dream Pairs Women's Cable Knit Faux Fur Slippers
These cozy slippers feature a beautiful cable-knit design with a faux fur lining, cushioned insole, and slip-resistant outsole, making them both a comfortable and stylish option. Amazon shoppers love these slippers, calling them "warm and cozy" and a "good value."
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Water-resistant Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers
Dearfoams makes a variety of comfortable and supportive slippers, whether you're looking for terry cloth slides or luxe suede and shearling slip-ons. This pair will keep your feet toasty while regulating temperature and wicking away moisture.
To buy: amazon.com, from $44
Parlovable Women's Cross-band Slippers
If slipper sandals are what you're looking for, you won't want to miss out on these customer-loved slides from Parlovable. They're made from ultra-soft faux fur with a durable rubber sole. Plus, you can choose between 10 stylish color options, including caramel, pink, and cream.
Shoeslocker Men's Indoor/Outdoor Slippers
These loafer-style slippers are made from breathable microsuede with a soft faux fur lining. They're also impressively comfortable for both indoor and outdoor wear, with a memory foam insole and elastic sponge heel. Amazon shoppers rave about these slippers, giving them nearly 2,000 five-star ratings.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
RockDove Men's Original Memory Foam Slippers
It's no surprise that these men's slippers are a top-seller on Amazon since they're made from breathable cotton and come with a cushioned insole. An added bonus: The slippers are machine washable, so you can always keep them in top shape even after plenty of wear. One shopper even said, "You will not find a better slipper for your money."
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Hanes Men's Memory Foam Microsuede Clog Slippers
These clog-style slippers may start at just $18, but Amazon reviewers say they feel just as comfortable and luxurious as more expensive pairs. They're made from stylish microsuede and feature a thick, supportive insole, as well as a textured outsole, so you can wear these slippers indoors and outdoors.
