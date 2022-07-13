28 Under-$50 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Travel Essentials That Need to Be on Your Radar

It's the second day of the giant blowout sale known as Amazon Prime Day and the deals are still going strong. This year, the mega retailer dropped the price on more than 1.5 million items, and there are discounts on everything from comfortable sneakers and luggage to golf gear and noise-canceling headphones.

While many of the items we're shopping for this year are heavily discounted from their previously high price tags, there are plenty of sales worth taking a look at that are now under $50. These travel essentials make flying, road tripping, camping, and vacationing easier and more enjoyable — and now you can shop them for less.

These under-$50 deals include finds like an RFID-blocking wallet, Amazon's best-selling hammock, the "softest leggings of my life," according to one particularly happy shopper, and so much more. We scoured the Amazon Prime Day sales to find the best 28 deals at the most affordable price points; check them out below.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50

Keep reading for more on some of our favorite under-$50 Prime Day deals.

From $12 (originally $18)

These shopper-loved leggings with thousands of five-star ratings are on sale for Prime Day. They're made from what the brand calls its "peachskin" fabric, a blend of polyester and spandex that makes these leggings feel like they're woven from the "softest material." The leggings come in 84 colors and styles, are stretchy without ever being sheer, and fit a wide range of body types, according to a shopper who says they "fit to your body without feeling completely compressed."

$19 (originally $24)

One of the most popular items on our list is this wallet that keeps your personal information safe while traveling, thanks to its RFID-blocking technology. The slim wallet was named the "best" by several reviewers, including one who praised its shape and size, writing that, despite its thin profile, it can hold a "lot of cards." The wallet also has a convenient card slot on the outside that makes it quick and easy to access your most-used card without even opening the wallet and a money clip for carrying cash on the go.

$21 (originally $24)

Another standout is this easily packable white noise machine. This sound machine has 36 sound settings, including classic white noises and sounds from nature, and it's powered by a rechargeable battery or a convenient USB cord that can plug into the lamp on the bedside table of your hotel room. It has an auto-turn off feature that shuts it down after a designated time, or it will stay on all night if you need it to. Hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating thanks to the "realistic" sounds it makes to lull them to sleep no matter how loud the streets are outside of their hotel.