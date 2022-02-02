5 Fleece-lined Sweatpants You'll Want to Wear All Winter Long — and They're All Under $40

Take the shopper-loved Baleaf women's fleece-lined joggers, for example, which have a sleek, athletic look and water-resistant exterior, as well as a thin yet warm fleece interior that makes the pants a great layering piece for everyday and winter travel. Given their fit and style, it's no surprise these pants are currently the number one new release in Amazon's clothing, shoes, and jewelry category. If you're looking for a particularly plush pair, check out these jogger-style sweatpants from Yeokou. They have an ultra-soft faux shearling lining that feels soothing on the skin while keeping you toasty warm. They're a must-have piece for your next ski trip or other outdoor adventure where you'll be braving cold temperatures all day long. For men, don't miss these straight leg sweats with a fleece faux shearling lining from Gihou. They're available in six colors, as well as a jogger-style version, so no matter your style, you'll be sure to find a pair that will fit into your wardrobe.