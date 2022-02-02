5 Fleece-lined Sweatpants You'll Want to Wear All Winter Long — and They're All Under $40
If you're looking for more ways to stay warm this winter, whether you're lounging around the house or planning a vacation to a cold-weather destination, you'll want to make sure your wardrobe is ready for whatever weather comes your way. And that includes loungewear. A good pair of cozy, warm, yet stylish sweatpants is a must. We found five pairs of fleece-lined sweatpants for men and women that you'll want to add to your closet (and suitcase) ASAP. Plus, each of these picks is under $40 and available on Amazon, so you might even want to add more than one pair to your cart.
Sweatpants are a staple in any loungewear collection, especially when they have an extra cozy touch like a fleece lining. Fleece-lined wide-leg sweatpants and joggers look like your typical lounge bottoms, although they have a hidden interior made with fleece or even a slightly more luxurious faux shearling that make them far more comfortable and much warmer.
Take the shopper-loved Baleaf women's fleece-lined joggers, for example, which have a sleek, athletic look and water-resistant exterior, as well as a thin yet warm fleece interior that makes the pants a great layering piece for everyday and winter travel. Given their fit and style, it's no surprise these pants are currently the number one new release in Amazon's clothing, shoes, and jewelry category. If you're looking for a particularly plush pair, check out these jogger-style sweatpants from Yeokou. They have an ultra-soft faux shearling lining that feels soothing on the skin while keeping you toasty warm. They're a must-have piece for your next ski trip or other outdoor adventure where you'll be braving cold temperatures all day long. For men, don't miss these straight leg sweats with a fleece faux shearling lining from Gihou. They're available in six colors, as well as a jogger-style version, so no matter your style, you'll be sure to find a pair that will fit into your wardrobe.
Keep reading for our favorite fleece-lined sweatpants under $40 for men and women, all available on Amazon.
Baleaf Women's Fleece-lined Joggers
To buy: amazon.com, $34
Yeokou Women's Warm Fleece-lined Sweatpants
To buy: amazon.com, from $27
Flygo Women's Fleece-lined Sweatpants
Gihuo Men's Winter Fleece Pants
Pehma Men's Thick Warm Fleece-lined Sweatpants
To buy: amazon.com, from $28
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.