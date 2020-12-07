This Site Has the Best Gifts For Travelers — and Everyone Else on Your List

From campers to star-gazers, Uncommon Goods has something for the hardest people on your list to shop for.
By Kendall Cornish
December 07, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Uncommon Goods has become a go-to for unique gifts for holiday and birthday shoppers across the country. As a retailer with some of the most interesting, specific, and, frankly, best gifts out there, Uncommon Goods should be one of the first online stores you hit for your shopping this season.

Regardless of who is on your list this season — be they a camper, an intrepid traveler, or that person who has it all — Uncommon Goods has the thing for them. And the best news is they even have their own gift guides, so navigating the robust collection of unique products on the site is easier than ever during the holidays.

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Working on shopping more or exclusively BIPOC-owned? Uncommon Goods is proudly working with a variety of small business owners to offer easy access to some very cool products made by Black creators. If you're shopping mindfully and hoping your purchases will pay it forward, Uncommon Goods has a section for gifts that give back.

Related: More unique gifts we love

Read on for our 15 favorite gifts for travelers, campers, and adventurers from Uncommon Goods.

A Day at Camp Puzzle

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $15

Scratch Travel Journal

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $25

African Patchwork Quilt

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $400

Portable Campfire

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $28

National Parks Explorer Map

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $40

Outdoor Popcorn Popper

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $17

Vintage National Parks Puzzle

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $20

A Girl's Guide to the Wild

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $18

Layered Mountain Necklace

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $64

Vintage State Postcard Puzzle

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $38

Geode State Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $18

Cityscape Rings

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $99

The Essential Traveler Wellness Kit

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $60

U.S.A Coloring Tablecloth

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $30

My Life Story (So Far) Journal

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $30

Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com