These Shopper-loved Ugg Boots Are Over 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now
If you're still on the hunt for your go-to pair of boots this season, Nordstrom has you covered. We found a pair of shopper-loved slip-on booties from Ugg that are just as luxuriously soft and cozy as they are stylish. And right now, they're on sale for $100 during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.
The Ugg McKay Water Resistant Booties are made from the same ultra-soft sheepskin that the brand's classic boots are known for. The plush shearling lining will keep your feet warm during the colder months and the water-resistant finish makes these boots impressively versatile. For an extra accent, they also include a whipstitched ankle strap. A removable insole adds comfort, while a textured synthetic outsole provides plenty of traction to help avoid slips, even in wet and icy weather conditions.
You can shop the boots in three colors: black, chestnut, and charcoal gray. They run in sizes 5 to 11(half sizes included) and several reviewers on Nordstrom's site recommend going up half a size for a more comfortable fit.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $150)
Nordstrom reviewers love these boots, complimenting the style and feel. "Love this update to the classic Ugg bootie," one reviewer wrote. "It's cute and trendy but still has the warmth and comfort of Uggs that you would expect."
Another shopper wrote that "the boots are nice and toasty and very comfortable," adding that "they are not heavy at all, [and] I have gotten quite a few compliments."
If you're looking for a pair of comfortable and warm winter boots that don't compromise on style, you'll want to check out this pick from Ugg. And don't miss out on these boots while they're on sale for 33 percent off as part of Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.
