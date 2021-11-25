 These Shopper-loved Ugg Boots Are Over 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

The Ugg McKay Water Resistant Booties are made from the same ultra-soft sheepskin that the brand's classic boots are known for. The plush shearling lining will keep your feet warm during the colder months and the water-resistant finish makes these boots impressively versatile. For an extra accent, they also include a whipstitched ankle strap. A removable insole adds comfort, while a textured synthetic outsole provides plenty of traction to help avoid slips, even in wet and icy weather conditions.