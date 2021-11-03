These Water-resistant Sneaker Boots Are Perfect for Fall and Winter
Now that winter is almost here, it's time to break out your favorite weather-resistant footwear. Most of us opt for boots, while others opt for particularly durable sneakers. But luckily, Ugg offers a shoe that makes it so you don't have to choose: a comfortable, easy-to-walk-in, and water-resistant sneaker boot. Whether you're packing for a trip to a cold weather destination where you'll want a versatile shoe that's ready for any type of weather, or looking for a pair you can wear just about every day this winter, wherever you are, Ugg has you covered.
The Ugg Lakesider Ankle Sneakers are a unique sneaker and boot hybrid with a mid-top cut made from water-resistant leather. They feature a soft, plush wool-blend lining that will keep your feet warm, while a slip-resistant sole provides plenty of traction for snowy and rainy days. And since they're a sneaker-style shoe, you can use the laces to find a comfortable, secure fit.
The sneakers are available in two colors: gray and chestnut. And if these boots spark your interest, you'll want to shop now since some sizes are already selling out on Nordstrom's site.
Nordstrom shoppers love these shoes, complimenting how stylish and comfortable they are. "I wore these boots in the rain and snow and they kept my feet warm," one reviewer wrote. "They are stylish and I get compliments."
Another reviewer emphasized the versatility of these shoes. "I bought these in gray so they will go with almost everything. Beautiful quality and materials!"
If you're looking for a pair of warm, water-resistant sneaker boots that you can wear all winter long, whether you're traversing snowy terrain or trekking through city streets, you won't want to miss out on this pair from Ugg. And while you're at it, check out the rest of Ugg's selection at Nordstrom, which includes a wide variety of boots, slippers, and apparel that are perfect for fall and winter.
