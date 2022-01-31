These Ultra-cozy, Shopper-loved Ugg Slippers Are 44% Off At Nordstrom Right Now
Ugg is known for its supremely cozy footwear, including boots, moccasins, and slippers. If you're in the market for a new pair of house shoes that will keep your feet warm this winter, you won't want to miss out on Nordstrom's current sale, which includes a particularly fluffy pair of Ugg slippers on sale for 44 percent off, bringing its price down to $50.
The Ugg Fluffette Slippers are made from UggPure, a soft wool material that's made to feel like shearling. They also have a durable rubber sole that will come in handy should you choose to step outside. As my house shoes of choice, I love how soft the material feels on my feet, as well as how warm they keep me without ever overheating. I'm a fan of the neutral Goat color that pairs well with any of my pajamas or loungewear, although the slippers are available in five other gorgeous shades. You can shop classics like cream and navy, as well as bolder options like neon pink and orange that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe.
The slippers run in whole sizes, ranging from 5 to 12, although some options are already selling out, so we recommend shopping soon to score your favorite on sale.
Hundreds of shoppers on Nordstrom's site rave about the slippers, with many emphasizing their comfort, warmth, and plushness. "Absolutely the best slippers I've owned," one reviewer said. "They are so comfortable, not too warm, and not bulky. I haven't taken them off since I received them."
Another reviewer said that they enjoy the cozy slippers at any time of year. "They are comfortable, soft, and warm! I wear slippers around my house year round and these don't make my feet hot or sweaty, even with socks on," they wrote.
If you're looking for a cozy pair of slippers you can enjoy this winter and beyond, be sure to check out this pick from Ugg, especially while it's on sale for 44 percent off at Nordstrom.
