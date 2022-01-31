These Ultra-cozy, Shopper-loved Ugg Slippers Are 44% Off At Nordstrom Right Now

The Ugg Fluffette Slippers are made from UggPure, a soft wool material that's made to feel like shearling. They also have a durable rubber sole that will come in handy should you choose to step outside. As my house shoes of choice, I love how soft the material feels on my feet, as well as how warm they keep me without ever overheating. I'm a fan of the neutral Goat color that pairs well with any of my pajamas or loungewear, although the slippers are available in five other gorgeous shades. You can shop classics like cream and navy, as well as bolder options like neon pink and orange that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe.