This Eye Mask and Travel Blanket Set Is a Must-have for Future Travel
It might be some time before you visit your favorite destinations again, but there's no harm in preparing for future travel, including shopping for the coziest and most convenient travel accessories out there. We love this blanket and eye mask set from Ugg, which comes with a handy travel pouch, making it easier than ever to stay comfortable and warm while traveling, especially on chilly airplanes and long car rides.
Plus, it makes an excellent gift for the person on your holiday shopping list who's got a case of perpetual wanderlust. Whenever they take their next trip, they'll be sure to travel in style (and comfort) with this set.
The travel set includes a 40" x 60" blanket, made from an ultra-soft cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, a plush eye mask, and a soft pouch that doubles as a pillow when it's packed. Although it packs down to 8" x 11" and won't take up much room in your suitcase, this versatile travel set will be sure to come in handy, especially if you're trying to catch some sleep on your next flight, train ride, or road trip.
To buy: Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch & Blanket Travel Set, nordstrom.com, $98
Shoppers rave about this travel set on Nordstrom's site. In fact, one reviewer called it a "flight attendant must-have."
Another shopper specifically complimented how soft and cozy the blanket is. "I'm an avid fuzzy blanket user and this one is amazing. I used it on some long flights and I was in paradise while the rest of the passengers froze for hours."
