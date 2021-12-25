These Cozy Ugg Slipper Booties Are a Winter Essential — and Shoppers Love Them

The Ugg Diara Genuine Shearling Bootie is a mix between an ankle boot and a chukka boot, making it a cozy, versatile option when it comes to winter footwear. You can fold the shaft of the boot up or down, depending on whether you want to show off the luxe shearling lining or use it for extra warmth. The lining is both warm and moisture-wicking, so your feet should stay comfortable on chilly days outdoors or while you're wearing them inside. And like all of Ugg's best-selling boots, this pair has a signature Treadlite sole that comes with plenty of traction for snowy and icy conditions.