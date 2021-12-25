These Cozy Ugg Slipper Booties Are a Winter Essential — and Shoppers Love Them
Now that winter is here, it's time to break out your warmest seasonal apparel, including your coziest boots. If you're not sure where to start, Ugg is a one-stop shop for heat-trapping footwear that can stand up to the elements. We found a unique pair of slipper-like booties that offer an extra luxe feel thanks to their plush lining, and there's a good chance you'll want to live in them all winter long. Luckily, select colors are on sale for 25 percent off, so now's the perfect time to shop.
The Ugg Diara Genuine Shearling Bootie is a mix between an ankle boot and a chukka boot, making it a cozy, versatile option when it comes to winter footwear. You can fold the shaft of the boot up or down, depending on whether you want to show off the luxe shearling lining or use it for extra warmth. The lining is both warm and moisture-wicking, so your feet should stay comfortable on chilly days outdoors or while you're wearing them inside. And like all of Ugg's best-selling boots, this pair has a signature Treadlite sole that comes with plenty of traction for snowy and icy conditions.
Right now, you can shop these booties in three colors, all in rich suede: black, chestnut, and sandy beige. If you want the best deal, check out the beige shade, since it's on sale for 25 percent off, bringing the boots' price down to just $90.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $120)
Nordstrom shoppers love these shoes, with many complimenting their coziness, warmth, and style. "These boots are just right. The height, the fit, and the comfort. You'll want to wear them every day," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented how toasty these booties actually do keep their feet. "I've been wanting a warm fur-lined shoe for the cold weather. I have Raynaud's [syndrome] and need warm shoes," they wrote. The shopper added that the shoes "fit great" and are "super cute."
If you're looking for a cozy pair of shearling-lined booties this winter, check out this pair from Ugg, especially while select colors are on sale for 25 percent off.
