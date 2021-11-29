Ugg Is Having a Secret Sale for Cyber Monday — Here's How to Shop
There are certain things that just never go out of style. Cable-knit sweaters. Little black dresses. And of course, a fresh pair of Ugg boots. Whether you prefer the classic shearling ankle booties or a newer style, like the more durable sneaker boots, Uggs are great for staying warm in style. And right now, there are secret Ugg sales happening over at members-only sites Gilt and Rue La La — and you're going to want to jump on them.
For Cyber Monday, Ugg connoisseurs can snag styles for up to 60 percent off from the two retailers. All you have to do is sign up for a free account on Gilt or Rue La La using your email, and you'll immediately gain access to the discounts (and many other under-the-radar markdowns). From suede and wool styles to leather boots with laces and buckles, there is plenty to choose from. And as an added bonus, this exclusive sale also includes Ugg slippers. Check out some of the best deals from the sale below, but hurry — they won't last long.
Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot
As comfortable as it is durable, this style features the classic Ugg suede upper and fluffy shearling lining with an added element of traction. The mid-calf boots also have a rubber, sneaker-like sole and can be rolled down to expose the wool for a different look, if desired.
To buy: ruelala.com, $84 (originally $120)
Suede Classic Slipper
These ultra-comfy, waterproof slippers are designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Constructed with a lightly padded insole, suede, and wool, the slippers make activities like walking the dog, running errands, and lounging around the house cozier than ever.
To buy: gilt.com, $80 (originally $100)
Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper
At 42 percent off, this is one of the best Ugg deals Rue La La is offering this Cyber Monday. The comfy-as-can-be Bella II slippers boast a rubber sole with traction, a self-tie string detail, chestnut colored suede and of course, the brand's signature warm sheepskin lining.
To buy: ruelala.com, $69 (originally $120)
Kesey Boot
Looking for something a little more rugged? Ugg's combat-inspired Kesey boots stray from the original soft shearling design for a sturdier leather and wool-blend fabric build. Unlike a typical pair of Uggs, the Keseys feature a side-zip closure, a belted ankle strap, and laces. However, they remain as comfy and functional as the original.
To buy: gilt.com, $100 (originally $160)
Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede
At first glance, these boots may look like the brand's classic short ankle booties. But upon closer inspection, shoppers will notice a black ribbon bow attached to the heel and a subtle, all-over sparkle. They may be one of Ugg's more fun and feminine options, but they offer the same warmth, comfort, and quality found in the classic styles.
To buy: ruelala.com, $100 (originally $160)
Classic Novelty Suede Boot
Built on a classic Ugg short boot frame, the Novelty suede boots offer sparkle and fun to the standard cozy style. The boots, which are on sale in black, are made with a padded insole, a 1.25-inch heel, and hundreds of crystal accents spelling out "Ugg" across the front.
To buy: gilt.com, $100 (originally $170)