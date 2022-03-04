The Shopper-loved Mini Ugg Boots Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off Right Now

Uggs have long been a shopper- and celeb-loved boot when it comes to winter footwear, and it's no surprise why. They're ultra-soft and cozy on your feet and will help keep you warm, whether you're at home or hitting the slopes. Even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner and Rihanna have frequently been spotted in the brand's boots both on and off set. If you're looking to add a pair to your wardrobe, we recommend checking out a newer style, the Classic Mini II, since it's cute, functional, and easy to pack. And right now, some colors are on sale for up to 50 percent off at Zappos, so there's no better time to shop.