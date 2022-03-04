The Shopper-loved Mini Ugg Boots Are on Sale for Up to 50% Off Right Now
Uggs have long been a shopper- and celeb-loved boot when it comes to winter footwear, and it's no surprise why. They're ultra-soft and cozy on your feet and will help keep you warm, whether you're at home or hitting the slopes. Even celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner and Rihanna have frequently been spotted in the brand's boots both on and off set. If you're looking to add a pair to your wardrobe, we recommend checking out a newer style, the Classic Mini II, since it's cute, functional, and easy to pack. And right now, some colors are on sale for up to 50 percent off at Zappos, so there's no better time to shop.
The Ugg Classic Mini II Boots are a more petite take on the classic, cozy style, with a 5-inch shaft height (compared to the 8-inch shaft on the Classic Short II Boot), making them great for winter wear and transitional spring weather. They're made with a soft, suede-like sheepskin upper and plush sheepskin lining that will keep your feet warm while remaining breathable. The boots have a lightweight sole with plenty of comfortable cushioning, as well as durable traction that will take you through wet and snowy conditions with ease. A pull tab on the back of the boots makes them easy to slip on and off for ski or hiking trips where you'll be switching shoes in cold weather often.
The boots are available in 10 colors at Zappos right now, including basics like black, gray, and chestnut — all priced at $150. But, if you want the best deal, check out the brighter color options: hibiscus pink is only $75, bright violet is discounted to $100, and royal blue is on sale for $110.
Zappos shoppers rave about the boots and love their mini silhouette, giving them more than 4,700 five-star ratings. One reviewer, who said they've always been a fan of Ugg's classic boots, said this style is "warm and snuggly, yet the short cuff makes them more versatile." Another customer specifically complimented the height of the mini-style boots, writing that it "keeps ankles warm, even when wearing barefoot." Petite buyers noted that the mini height is flattering on shorter legs, as well.
Others reported that the shorter shaft prevents feet from sweating and overheating, and the boots are the "perfect style and color for transitioning into spring weather," with some sharing that they even wear them with shorts. Shoppers also love that the boots "go with everything" and are "quick and easy to put on and take off," making them ideal for transit — whether you're headed to yoga class or the airport.
If you're looking for a pair of cozy boots that you can enjoy on chilly days, during trips to cold-weather destinations, or even for spring's transitional weather, don't miss out on these chic mini Ugg boots, especially while some colors are on sale for as little as $75.
