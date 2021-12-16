These Waterproof Shearling-lined Boots Have All the Comfort of Uggs and Durability of Rain Boots
Winter can be a strange time for footwear. On one hand, you want to wear a pair of snow boots to keep you warm and cozy, but on wetter winter days, rain boots might be the best idea. And when the clouds are producing something between snow and rain, the right shoe option is anyone's guess. That's why a reliable in-between boot is a wardrobe must-have as we head into the coldest months of the year — and we may have just found the perfect pair.
Ugg's Chevonne Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boots expertly take on everything from rain and snow to sleet and slush. While the boots look a little different than Ugg's normal soft, suede style, that's because the rain boots are constructed with stretchy neoprene to keep moisture out. But if you're a stickler for that famous Ugg feel, worry not — the rain boots are just as comfy as the boots you know and love.
The boots combine the best aspects of rain boots and snow boots to create a style that will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. Constructed with a PVC and neoprene shaft and upper, a genuine shearling lining, and removable insoles, the boots keep heat in and offer the familiar fleecy feel of traditional Ugg boots. They also feature a cushioned footbed, which adds support and extra comfort.
And with over 300 five-star ratings, it's safe to say shoppers are impressed. "These boots are amazing!" one wrote. "I can't believe how cute and comfortable they are. They're so fashionable and yet so comfy that I can't take them off my feet. I bought the light gray and the exact same pair as a [Christmas] gift for my good friend… I just had to have the navy ones as well. What a great price, too! I'd buy the whole collection."
Speaking of style, the boots offer a sleek look that elevates any winter outfit. Built with a foot-hugging design, a slight heel, and a five-inch shaft, the boots are just as fashionable as they are cozy. They're also super functional thanks to their thick, sturdy construction as well as durable pull tabs on each heel that make putting them on and taking them off a breeze.
If your plan is to trek through rain, snow, and slush this winter, pick up a pair of Ugg's Chevonne Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boots from Nordstrom. They're practical, stylish, and will keep you warm 'til the first days of summer.
