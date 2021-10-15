These Cozy, Shearling-lined Rain Boots Come in 6 Colors — and They're Just $60

No matter the season, rain boots are a wardrobe must-have if you live in a rainy climate (or will be traveling to one soon). From spring showers to fall flurries and everything in between, a good pair of rain boots will keep your feet dry and maintain warmth without overheating, all while being easy to take on and off. We found a pair of waterproof boots from Ugg that checks all these boxes and more. And did we mention they're available in six beautiful colors and go for just $60?