These Cozy, Shearling-lined Rain Boots Come in 6 Colors — and They're Just $60
No matter the season, rain boots are a wardrobe must-have if you live in a rainy climate (or will be traveling to one soon). From spring showers to fall flurries and everything in between, a good pair of rain boots will keep your feet dry and maintain warmth without overheating, all while being easy to take on and off. We found a pair of waterproof boots from Ugg that checks all these boxes and more. And did we mention they're available in six beautiful colors and go for just $60?
The Ugg Chevonne Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boots have a durable and waterproof exterior made from PVC and neoprene that's designed to keep your feet dry, while a supportive, shearling-lined footbed will keep you warm. And although many rain boots can be difficult to slip on and off, these boots have a stretchy neoprene shaft and a pull-on tab, which make them simple to slide in and out of. You'll also find plenty of traction on the bottom of the boots to make traversing slippery sidewalks and muddy terrain much more comfortable.
The boots are available in six colors: charcoal gray, navy, red, violet, olive green, and black — so whether you're looking for neutral rain boots you can wear everyday or ones that offer a pop of color to your rainy day wardrobe, you'll be sure to find a pair that fits your style.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $60
Nordstrom shoppers give these boots rave reviews, with many emphasizing how comfortable and versatile they are. One reviewer described them as "super comfortable, easy to slip on and off, [and] great to wear to run errands or on [a] quick walk in snow."
Another shopper added that the boots are a great pick for perpetually rainy climates. "I love these boots and wear them about eight months out of the year here in Seattle," they wrote. "They're super comfortable with just enough room for thicker socks if you'd like, and the shearling bottom keeps you pretty warm."If you're looking for a stylish yet functional pair of rain boots that you can wear in any season, you won't want to miss out on this affordable pair from Ugg, available right now at Nordstrom.
