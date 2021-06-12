Amazon Shoppers Love Wearing These Water Shoes While Kayaking, Boating, and Hiking
The best outdoor gear purchases are the ones that, once you try them, it's hard to ever imagine a time when you went without them. That's why having a reliable pair of water shoes can be a real game changer for activities ranging from kayaking and sailing to hitting the beach.
But that doesn't mean you have to splurge on a style sturdy enough to stand up to your summer adventures and keep your feet protected. In fact, one pair that's topped Amazon's best-seller charts for both men's and women's water shoes will only set you back $20.
With more than 5,600 perfect ratings (and some envy-worthy pictures of them in action), Ubfen's Barefoot Water Shoes are a clear favorite among Amazon shoppers who've already started wearing them for all their outdoor water activities. Since they're designed with a durable anti-skid rubber sole and an allover stretch upper, the shoe is meant to feel as comfortable as a sock while keeping your footing - and your toes - secure.
"I absolutely love these shoes," one reviewer said. "I wore them for my entire camping trip for walking on trails, relaxing, kayaking, and just as an everyday shoe. They have a rugged sole that worked well in the boat and in the water as well as on gravel, grass, sand, and pavement. They dry fast and have great traction… They also look super cute and sporty."
Because the popular water shoes are designed with vented holes on each side that aren't large enough to let in sediment, they're ideal for draining out water. One customer who made the purchase for sailing said they're "comfortable, and the drainage is a huge plus." Another feature that earns the water shoes even more stars? They're lightweight and packable, so they can come along for your travels without taking up too much space.
Summer adventures have made their long-awaited arrival, so it's time to get your gear up to speed. Head to Amazon to grab the shopper-approved water shoes in a range of 20 colors.
