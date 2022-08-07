Shoppers Can't Stop Wearing These $20 Amazon Overalls With Pockets

When you're on vacation, the simpler the outfit is to put together, the better. That's why Amazon shoppers are adding the Oaneo Overalls to their travel wardrobe.

Touting an impressive 4.6-star rating, the popular women's overalls are a favorite for their comfortable and lightweight construction, which reviewers were shocked to find is incredibly flattering. Better yet, they're currently on sale for as little as $20.

This deal applies to the Oaneo Overalls' nine core colors, which include classic black, gray, and green. But, you can also score savings on the three new hues (white, pink, and khaki) they're on sale for 11 percent off, which brings the price tag down to $25.

To buy: amazon.com, from $20 (originally $28)

Made breathable and soft cotton, the Amazon shopper-loved jumpsuit is a ″super great find″ thanks to its relaxed fit and cozy feel. But, the wardrobe essentials also boasts fashionable details, such as its square neckline, tulip hem, and gold-tone buttons, allowing wearers to achieve a stylish outfit that's easy to put together and incredibly comfortable.

The adjustable straps can be customized for additional support so you can feel confident and secure all day. Oh, and we'd be remiss to mention that the overalls are equipped with two side pockets, which one reviewer said are large enough to comfortably fit their smartphone. But, when you're on the go, they're the perfect spot for holding your wallet, keys, and other essentials.

Depending on where your travels take you, the Oaneo Overalls can be worn on travel days, sightseeing excursions in new cities, lunches out, and other casual activities with your favorite t-shirt or tank underneath (and paired with comfortable sneakers or walking sandals). The loose-fitting silhouette also allows the piece to double as a swim cover-up, especially if you have plans after hitting the beach or pool. Heck, they could also act as onesie pajamas if needed.

According to some shoppers, with the right accessories, you can dress up the jumpsuit for nice dinners and other fancier itinerary items. Even if you're not headed on a trip, several shoppers said that the overalls are versatile enough to wear to work or for everyday tasks like running errands, lounging around, and even gardening.

"They are fabulous," one Amazon customer exclaimed. "So flattering and comfortable — I got so many compliments on them and felt awesome wearing them." Another shopper wrote, "These overalls have it all: comfort, pockets, security, and [they're] just so dang cute." They also made sure to mention that they'll be "buying them in every color."

Speaking to their breathability, one reviewer highlighted that the overalls are "super cute and comfy, even in the heat." Chiming in, another shopper said that the one-piece is "perfect for hot Texas summers" and added, "It's nice to have a weather appropriate outfit that's comfortable without being sloppy."

In addition to receiving loads of compliments when wearing the Oaneo Overalls, a common theme among reviewers was how well they fit. One shopper said that they're "flattering in [the] booty; not like a potato sack." Another customer added that they're an "incredibly flowy, comfy, universally flattering go-anywhere piece."

Need we say more? Get the Oaneo Overalls on Amazon today while they're on sale for up to 29 percent off, and be prepared to fall in love with their comfortable and flattering fit.