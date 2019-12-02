Amazon Shoppers Love This Samsonite Luggage Set — and It’s Nearly 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your luggage this holiday season, there's no better time to buy, since Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale includes massive discounts on customer-loved luggage, like this set from Samsonite.

The Samsonite Aspire xLite Expandable Softside 2-piece Luggage Set includes a 20-inch carry-on and 29-inch checked bag. Both bags come with two exterior front pockets in addition to the main compartment, so you can keep your travel essentials within reach.

These bags include several user-friendly features that make traveling much easier. Both bags are expandable, so you can do a little shopping during your trip. Cross straps in the interior of the bag allow you to secure your belongings to avoid damage, which makes packing a breeze. Four multi-directional spinner wheels make the bags easy to maneuver through busy airports or city streets.

Amazon shoppers have praised the bag, particularly for its durability. "I am now wondering why I spent so much on my other luggage when I could've gotten this one for much less and of great quality," one reviewer wrote.

Whether you're looking for a new bag for weekend trips or one for longer getaways, this set will provide the luggage upgrade you need.