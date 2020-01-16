Travelers Love This Super-organized Tumi Cosmetic Case — and It’s 30% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Tumi is known and loved for its sleek, durable luggage, from rolling suitcases to laptop backpacks, but the brand's travel accessories, including toiletry and cosmetic bags, should not be overlooked.

The Yima Cosmetics Case from Tumi allows you to carry your toiletries and makeup in one bag, saving precious suitcase space and helping you stay organized. If you've been looking for a new cosmetic bag, there's no better time to shop, since this case is on sale for 30 percent off right now at Bloomingdales.

This sleek nylon bag features multiple compartments that make organizing toiletries and cosmetics a breeze. The case itself is lightweight and compact, so it's easy to store in a carry-on or checked luggage. An exterior zippered pocket is perfect for keeping essentials within reach, while the interior will hold the bulk of your products.

Open up the case and you'll find pockets on both sides. The lid features a clear zippered compartment with dividers to keep products separate. Meanwhile, the bottom has a larger zippered pocket, as well as slip pockets and three elastic loops for makeup brush storage. One of the most convenient features, however, is the hanger hook that allows you to open the bag and hang it in your hotel bathroom. Thanks to this case's design, you'll never have to fish through your makeup bag again.

