 Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Tumi Crossbody Bag for Travel and Everyday Errands — and It's on Sale Right Now

The Tumi Voyageur Ruma Nylon Crossbody Bag is lightweight yet durable, making it a versatile option for both travel and everyday use. It has two exterior zippered pockets, as well as a slip pocket on the outside. On the interior of the bag, you'll find four card slots and a key clip, which will allow you to keep your essentials securely stored inside while also eliminating the need to carry a wallet. The bag has an adjustable strap that provides multiple ways to wear it, including as a shoulder bag and across the body.