Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Tumi Crossbody Bag for Travel and Everyday Errands — and It's on Sale Right Now
When you're traveling, it's important to keep your essentials safe and within reach. That's why crossbody bags are so convenient for life on-the-go, and it's no surprise that Tumi, a shopper- and travel editor-loved luggage brand, makes its own version of a stylish and functional crossbody. There's no better time to buy this bag, since it's currently on sale for 40 percent off at Nordstrom, bringing its final price to under $90.
The Tumi Voyageur Ruma Nylon Crossbody Bag is lightweight yet durable, making it a versatile option for both travel and everyday use. It has two exterior zippered pockets, as well as a slip pocket on the outside. On the interior of the bag, you'll find four card slots and a key clip, which will allow you to keep your essentials securely stored inside while also eliminating the need to carry a wallet. The bag has an adjustable strap that provides multiple ways to wear it, including as a shoulder bag and across the body.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $87 (originally $145)
Nordstrom shoppers rave about this bag, giving it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. "I can fit my sunglasses, iPhone, keys, hand sanitizer, and an extra mask in it, no problem," one reviewer wrote. "I don't even need a wallet because there are credit card slots inside the bigger compartment. The bonus is that it's easy to clean, too."
Another shopper complimented how convenient this bag is for travel. "Purchased for a recent trip," they wrote. "[It] was able to fit my passport and necessary essentials. It has card slots, which was perfect. I love that your hands are free, but you have your items nicely secured."
If you're looking for a compact bag to use on daily errands and while traveling, you won't want to miss this Tumi Voyageur crossbody while it's on sale for 40 percent off at Nordstrom.
