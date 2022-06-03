This Best-selling Tumi Backpack Is Lightweight, Packable, and on Sale for Just $79
Tumi is a favorite luggage brand of many seasoned travelers. While the brand is known for its reliably great pieces, they, unfortunately, don't come cheap. This is why we get so excited when any of its travel finds are marked down. And one of the best times to shop Tumi products at a discount has to be during the brand's Semi-Annual Sale.
Everything from suitcases and carry-ons to crossbody bags and tote bags is majorly marked down right now, but one of the best deals we've seen so far has to be on the best-selling Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack. This clever travel essential is loved by hundreds of shoppers because it's lightweight, comfortable, and completely packable.
Not only is its nylon material incredibly durable, but shoppers also say you can "throw it in the washer and let it hang dry," making it super easy to clean. It has a roomy main compartment, a top handle, a large front pocket, two adjustable shoulder straps, and a trolley sleeve at the back, so you can slip it over your suitcase's handle for added convenience. But what really sets this backpack apart from others is how easy it is to pack.
Weighing less than one pound, the travel backpack will barely add any weight to your luggage. Plus, when empty it lays completely flat and can even fold into a compact zippered pouch that takes up hardly any room. "So easy to always throw in a suitcase for trips," raved one reviewer. The bag is called the "Just In Case" because it's the perfect accessory to have packed in case you end up doing a lot of souvenir shopping while away and need some extra space to carry it home.
Customers also say its lightweight design makes it a great travel bag to use once you arrive at your destination. "I can take it hiking, or to the beach, or just running around town," wrote one. "I travel with it wherever I go, and inevitably I end up using it," said another before adding, "whether it's for a day trip while at my destination or to remove extra weight from my checked-in luggage."
There are four colors to choose from, and right now, the berry, dark turquoise, and hibiscus options are all on sale for just $79. The black version is, unfortunately, not marked down right now, but you can still shop it for $100 if you prefer that colorway. No matter which style you choose, this backpack is definitely a smart essential to have packed on your next trip.
