This Packable Rain Jacket Is a Travel Lifesaver — and It Won’t Weigh Down Your Suitcase

When you're traveling to a destination with unpredictable weather, it's important to pack all the essentials — a durable rain jacket, travel-size umbrella, and weather-resistant shoes, to name a few. But all that weather related gear can really weigh down your suitcase.

That's where the Ultralight Rain Pack jacket from Tumi comes into play. This lightweight, packable raincoat from the trusted luggage brand is the perfect addition to your travel wardrobe if you're looking for a piece that has style and function without taking up precious luggage space.

To buy: tumi.com, $169 (originally $245)

The jacket stands out because of its lightweight feel, breathability, and ability to fold up and pack into a small bag that you can toss into your carry-on or larger suitcase. It's made from water-repellent nylon, and features two nylon carrying straps that allow you to carry the jacket on your back when you're not wearing it (hello hands-free carrying). Two front zippered pockets will allow you to keep your essentials safe and dry yet within reach.

Since it hits below the knee and features a drawstring hood and elastic cuffs, you can rest assured that you will be as protected from the elements as possible. And while many raincoats are bulky and unflattering, this jacket has an elastic drawstring at the waist and at the hem, so you can adjust it to fit your body as needed. An added bonus, a mesh vent on the back will prevent you from overheating.

For travelers who want to be prepared for anything but hate lugging around extra clothing or accessories, this jacket is just the right addition to a minimalist travel wardrobe.

