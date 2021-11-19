The Best Luggage Deals From Tumi's Massive Semi-annual Sale
Black Friday is around the corner, but there are also plenty of seasonal deals that are live right now. You don't have to wait for the best luggage deals online, since Tumi is currently holding its semi-annual sale. The deals include a wide variety of luggage and travel accessories for 20 percent off. Since the brand is best known for its work-friendly travel gear, including sleek, expandable suitcases and laptop backpacks, you won't want to miss this sale if you'll be commuting regularly or traveling for work in the new year.
Wheeled luggage, duffels, and backpacks are discounted, as well as smaller travel accessories like toiletry bags and sling bags. From Tumi's suitcase collection, you can shop both hardside and softside luggage, carry-ons, and checked bags. The Short Trip Expandable Packing Case from Tumi's Latitude collection, for example, is on sale for $180 off. This particular hardside suitcase makes staying organized while traveling a breeze, since it features a lightweight yet durable shell with four 360-degree spinner wheels and multiple interior pockets.
For shorter trips, opt for the Double Expansion Travel Satchel, a sleek duffel with a spacious main compartment, zippered expansion, and luggage sleeve that allows you to secure the bag on top of your rolling suitcase. This stylish bag is on sale for $379 right now, down from its original price of $475. Plus, you can add a complimentary monogram for an extra personal touch. And don't forget to pick up travel accessories, such as the Alpha Bravo Reno Kit, a toiletry kit with multiple zippered pockets, including one with a waterproof lining, and a convenient hanger strap.
Keep reading for our top picks from Tumi's Semi-annual Sale. Whether you're looking to update your own luggage collection or find a gift for the avid traveler in your life, you won't want to miss out on these deals.
