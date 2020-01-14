Now You Can Buy Sustainable Versions of Tumi’s Best-selling Suitcases

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

It's no surprise why Tumi is a long-time favorite of frequent travelers — the brand makes durable, high-quality luggage that ensures you'll travel in style. Now, fans have even more reason to love the brand, since it's using recycled materials to make several of its most popular bags.

Select suitcases and bags in the Merge and Alpha Bravo collections will now be made from sustainable materials, including recycled bottles and post-industrial recycled nylon, that reduce impact on the environment yet still meet Tumi's quality and durability standards.

Keep reading to see our picks from the collection.

Continental Front Lid 4 Wheeled Carry-on

This front lid suitcase offers plenty of room for a 22-inch carry-on suitcase. It also features several interior zippered pockets, which make organization a breeze.

To buy: tumi.com, $650

Short Trip Expandable 4 Wheeled Packing Case

This spacious 26-inch suitcase features zippered expansion, two front exterior pockets, and four dual spinner wheels for easy maneuvering.

To buy: tumi.com, $795

Tall 4 Wheeled Duffel Packing Case

For longer trips, this wheeled duffel is both stylish and convenient. It features two handy exterior pockets, including one that is perfect for storing an extra pair of shoes. Four dual spinner wheels are an added bonus that make it far easy to maneuver than most duffels.

To buy: tumi.com, $895

Lark Backpack

Tumi is known for its stylish yet functional laptop backpacks, and the Lark style is no exception. It features compartments for a laptop, tablet, phone, and water bottle.

To buy: tumi.com, $495

