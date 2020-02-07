Tumi’s Latest Backpack Is Perfect for Business Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Tumi

Tumi is a trusted luggage brand that customers have loved and relied on for years, and for good reason. From rolling suitcases to backpacks and briefcases, Tumi knows how to cater to the business traveler in particular. The Meadow Backback from Tumi's new Devoe collection is a perfect example of the what the brand does best. It's a stylish yet totally functional backpack that has plenty of handy pockets, as well as a separate laptop compartment. Other pieces in the collection include various sizes of travel backpacks, totes, and a crossbody bag.

The backpack is perfect for everyday commuting or travel, thanks to plenty of handy features. Two exterior zippered pockets, complete with stylish gold and leather details, allow you to keep essentials within reach. There's also a water-resistant water bottle pocket that can be adjusted to be used on either the interior or exterior of the bag. A standout feature of the backpack: there's a quick-access phone pocket on the top of the bag with magnetic snap closure.

On the inside of the bag, there's a laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 15". More compartments, including two zippered pockets, two pockets designed specifically to hold electronic devices, and card slot make the interior of this bag stand out as a superior option for organization.

Padded straps make this backpack comfortable to carry, although there's also a luggage pass-through that allows you to place it on top of a rolling suitcase for easy airport maneuvering.

