Tumi Just Collaborated With McLaren on a Collection of Sleek, Sports Car-inspired Luggage

These days, there's plenty of stylish, functional luggage on the market, but not many suitcases and travel bags are as sleek and technologically advanced as a luxury sports car, that is, until now. If you're a fan of fast cars and modern luggage, you'll be thrilled to learn that Tumi has just collaborated with McLaren on a new collection that includes suitcases, backpacks, duffels, and more travel accessories.
Travel + Leisure spoke with Rob Melville, McLaren's Automotive Design Director and Victor Sanz, Tumi's Creative Director, about this new collection and the inspiration behind it. Melville, for example, called the collaboration "a unique opportunity to create the ultimate travel and lifestyle luggage collection for the global citizen; something that encapsulates the 'performance luxury' mindset that both brands embody." He went on to say that "we wanted to combine Tumi's extensive knowledge of the travel industry and renowned durable design with aspects of McLaren's supercar technology and pioneering design."
And while it might not initially seem that luggage and luxury vehicles have much in common, there are actually several unique design features from McLaren that influenced this luggage collection. "Taking cues from McLaren's racing cars, such as the 720S GT3, we used their 6-point racing harness as inspiration for the tiedown straps. We also understand our clients' need to be connected, which is why we included a built-in USB power port," Sanz said.
The collection includes travel essentials, such as a durable carry-on suitcase, stylish, structured duffel bag, and sleek laptop backpack. You'll also find convenient travel accessories, like a packing cube, toiletry kit, and even a bold luggage tag that will ensure you can identify your bag on any luggage carousel. And for travelers who prefer to be on the cutting edge of luggage styles, you'll want to check out the collection's utility pouch and sling bag, which allow you to carry your daily essentials hands-free.
Keep reading for the full Tumi x McLaren luggage collection.
To buy: Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-on, tumi.com, $1,550
To buy: Quantum Duffel, tumi.com, $1,100
To buy: Lumin Utility Pouch, tumi.com, $395
To buy: Velocity Backpack, tumi.com, $950
To buy: Torque Sling, tumi.com, $495
To buy: Teron Travel Kit, tumi.com, $275
