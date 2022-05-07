You'll Want to Add This Glowy Daily Sunscreen to Your Skincare Routine ASAP

Travel + Leisure staffers are also fans of the sunscreen, including Emily Belfiore, an Ecommerce Writer who mentioned that "finding a sunscreen that doesn't irritate my sensitive, acne-prone skin hasn't always been an easy feat, but the Tula Protect + Glow SPF is one of the only formulas I've found that not only protects my skin, but enhances it as well." She went on to say that "what makes it such a must-have is its glow-boosting formula; it leaves a radiant sheen that allows it to act as a makeup primer and it's packed with skin-healthy ingredients to nourish and strengthen the barrier and promote an even complexion."