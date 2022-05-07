You'll Want to Add This Glowy Daily Sunscreen to Your Skincare Routine ASAP
Sunscreen is a year-round skincare must-have, although it's especially important during the warmer months when you'll be spending more time outside. Finding an SPF option that is protective and feels good on your skin can be tricky, but luckily, Tula makes one that seems to do it all. Thousands of reviewers rave about the sunscreen gel and how seamlessly it fits into their daily skincare routines. Whether you'll be traveling to a sunny destination soon or just want to start better protecting your skin at home, this moisturizing SPF is worth checking out.
The Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 has a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula that won't clog pores and works for dry, oily, and combination skin. It's made with probiotic extracts to smooth skin and strengthen its moisture barrier, pineapple and papaya to even skin tone, and wild butterfly ginger root to protect the skin from blue light and pollution damage.
Even if you'll be indoors, it's still important to wear SPF to protect you from blue light from screens that can also be harmful to your skin. One reviewer wrote, "Even though it's the dead of winter in Maine right now, I spend all day on the computer for my work, so I'm happy to know my skin has adequate protection." They added, "This also makes me not fear summer; knowing I have a non-greasy product to put on my face [that] won't make me breakout is huge."
Its non-greasy gel texture goes on smooth and blends in easily, leaving behind no chalky-white finish (rather, the sheer formula leaves your skin glowing), making it a great option to wear on its own or under makeup. In fact, 150 reviewers mentioned that it doesn't leave a white tint on the skin in their reviews. "There is no white cast whatsoever," one reviewer wrote. They went on to say that "it feels light and dries down quickly."
To buy: tula.com, from $36
Like we said, shoppers have plenty of compliments for the Tula daily sunscreen, with more than 2,300 reviewers giving it a five-star rating. One customer said, "My skin glows after putting this sunscreen on," adding that "it's not greasy and [is] really lightweight." Another said it's a great base layer on the face, writing that "it's not sticky [and doesn't] mess up my makeup at all."
Travel + Leisure staffers are also fans of the sunscreen, including Emily Belfiore, an Ecommerce Writer who mentioned that "finding a sunscreen that doesn't irritate my sensitive, acne-prone skin hasn't always been an easy feat, but the Tula Protect + Glow SPF is one of the only formulas I've found that not only protects my skin, but enhances it as well." She went on to say that "what makes it such a must-have is its glow-boosting formula; it leaves a radiant sheen that allows it to act as a makeup primer and it's packed with skin-healthy ingredients to nourish and strengthen the barrier and promote an even complexion."
One Tula shopper who wore the sunscreen while on vacation in sunny Arizona said that "I did not even feel like I was wearing any sunblock on my face," adding that they "experienced complete protection [and] zero sunburn." Another traveler said, "[I] used it recently on vacation and was on the water all day for seven days," and the Tula sunscreen "kept my skin soft and protected the entire time.
And if the thought of applying sunscreen on your face makes you cringe thanks to past experience with breakouts or irritating your sensitive skin, fear not. Another user noted that they've been searching for a sensitive skin-friendly sunscreen for a long time, and "this is it." They went on to say that "it absorbs well, [leaves] no residue, does not irritate my skin or clog my pores, and has a nice smell. A final reviewer with sensitive skin and eczema on their eyelids mentioned that "this is the first product that doesn't bother my skin or eyes."
If you're looking for a lightweight daily sunscreen that doesn't cause breakouts or leave a white cast, check out this pick from Tula. The sunscreen is available in two sizes, a 1.7-ounce tube that's perfect for travel, as well as a supersize 3.38-ounce option to keep at home for year-round use. With its comfortable feel on the skin and glowy finish, wearing SPF everyday has never been easier.
