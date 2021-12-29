Travelers Love This Acne Spot Treatment for Reducing Redness and Pimples 'Within a Few Hours'
Although I love traveling, I can't say I hold the same amount of love for flying. As a nervous flyer, I would be exhilarated by the thrill of traveling abroad or seeing my family, but at the same time terrified of being shaken in a tin can 35,000 feet in the air for 15 hours. Another reason would be that my skin, no matter how perfect it might be the moment I step onto the plane, will always get wrecked by the time I come out from the jetway bridge. I'm impossibly prone to airplane acne, with huge zits dotting my face almost every time I fly.
Airplane acne is known to be caused by dry cabin air, which can lead to excess oil for dry skin or increase oil production for naturally oily skin. Even though I try to stay as hydrated as possible, my skin still breaks out every time I fly. That's where a simple, easy-to-carry spot treatment that can be easily slipped in my carry-on (or even better, my backpack) would come in handy, and reviewers describe Tula's Go Away Acne Spot Treatment exactly so.
To buy: tula.com, $20
The fast-acting spot treatment is a "godsend" that "reduces redness and swelling of pimples within a few hours," said reviewers, who even add that big bumps are disappearing "overnight" thanks to Tula's treatment stick. Made with benzoyl peroxide, the famous dermatologist-approved ingredient that kills acne-growing bacteria on your skin, as well as tea tree oil, another natural antiseptic and anti-inflammatory ingredient that fights off bacteria and redness, the Go Away spot treatment is like a "dream in a bottle" for reducing inflammation and large acne spots.
The spot treatment is also made with niacinamide, another name for vitamin B that treats acne, redness, hyperpigmentation, and aging signs like dullness and fine lines, so it's no wonder a shopper called it "the best acne product" they've ever used. "Since having to wear a mask eight hours a day for work, I [noticed] an increase in pimples and blemishes. I decided to try Tula after seeing a friend try it. It cleared up any sign of a pimple within 24 hours," they wrote.
Another added that "this spot treatment has been a game-changer"that "helped the swelling go down on my cystic acne spots." Since the product is a "great size to put in your purse and take everywhere for when you need some extra help concealing and fighting acne," reviewers say they bring it on the go constantly. "I love the size of this tube, [you] can definitely travel with it. I even use this every night to prevent acne and so far so good. A little does go a long way!"
The Go Away Spot Treatment even has more than 600 five-star ratings on Tula's site, so it's no wonder it's a best-seller. Shop it here for just $20, so you won't have to dread another breakout when flying again.
