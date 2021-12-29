Travelers Love This Acne Spot Treatment for Reducing Redness and Pimples 'Within a Few Hours'

Although I love traveling, I can't say I hold the same amount of love for flying. As a nervous flyer, I would be exhilarated by the thrill of traveling abroad or seeing my family, but at the same time terrified of being shaken in a tin can 35,000 feet in the air for 15 hours. Another reason would be that my skin, no matter how perfect it might be the moment I step onto the plane, will always get wrecked by the time I come out from the jetway bridge. I'm impossibly prone to airplane acne, with huge zits dotting my face almost every time I fly.