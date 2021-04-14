This Pet Brand Is Making Litter Boxes and Cat Scratchers Into Actual Pieces of Decor

Tuft & Paw's selection of cozy beds come in a range of different textures, sizes, shapes, and materials, so there's absolutely one to suit both your cat's and your styles. In addition to lounge and litter accessories for your cat, the brand has a range of cat scratchers that not only continue to sell out over and over again (like the reversible Happy Camper), but are pieces you may actually want to display in your home.