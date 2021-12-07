Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Foam Pillow Is a Must-have for Hot Sleepers

The Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow is made with adaptive foam that offers a soft, plush feel while remaining evenly supportive, even when you toss and turn throughout the night. Each pillow is infused with graphite and cooling gel beads, both of which draw heat away from the body, making it a great option for hot sleepers. It's available in both standard (25 inches long) and king (34 inches long) sizes. Plus, the pillow is made in the U.S. and has a CertiPUR-US certification, which means it's free of harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, lead, and mercury.