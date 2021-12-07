Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Foam Pillow Is a Must-have for Hot Sleepers
If you're looking to give your home a cozy makeover this winter, your bedroom is a great place to start. To get even more specific, we recommend starting with your bed. A new duvet, sheet set, or pillow will instantly transform your space in terms of aesthetics and comfort. As far as quality pillows go, we recommend this Amazon shopper-loved pick from Tuft & Needle that's currently on sale for $73.
The Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow is made with adaptive foam that offers a soft, plush feel while remaining evenly supportive, even when you toss and turn throughout the night. Each pillow is infused with graphite and cooling gel beads, both of which draw heat away from the body, making it a great option for hot sleepers. It's available in both standard (25 inches long) and king (34 inches long) sizes. Plus, the pillow is made in the U.S. and has a CertiPUR-US certification, which means it's free of harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, lead, and mercury.
To buy: amazon.com, from $73 (originally from $85)
Amazon shoppers love this pillow, giving it nearly 1,000 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer said they wished they bought this pillow sooner because of how comfortable it is to sleep on. "These pillows are soft, but still provide a ton of support," they wrote. "I'm a side sleeper and these are firm enough to support my head yet soft enough to use while sleeping on [my] back."
Another shopper emphasized this pillow's soothing cooling effect. "I love this pillow, and I have trouble finding something to lay on that doesn't make me sweat," they wrote. "This pillow keeps me asleep by giving me the support I need and keeps me cool."
If you're looking for a soft yet supportive bed pillow that will make you feel like you're staying at a luxury hotel, you won't want to miss out on this option from Tuft & Needle, especially while it's on sale for 15 percent off. And if you're looking for more bedding essentials, including mattresses, sheets, and duvet covers, you can shop the rest of the brand's collection on Amazon.
