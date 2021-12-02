This Best-selling Facial Serum Is Only $20 on Amazon — and It Has Nearly 11,000 Rave Reviews

In a world of a million skincare products all claiming to be the best, how do you actually determine which ones are the best? Everyone has different skin needs, and it's important to use products that cater to your specific concerns. But every once in a while, a borderline miracle product comes along that is so universally effective, shoppers with various skin types can get in on the action. Usually, these ultra-popular products come with a hefty price tag — but not always.