These Compression Packing Cubes Allow You to Pack So Much More Into Your Luggage

Whether you're using a compact carry-on suitcase or a large checked bag for your next trip, it never hurts to save a little extra space. That's where packing cubes come in. This simple travel accessory will keep your luggage organized and help you make the most of the suitcase space you have, no matter how big or small. And if you want to take organization to the next level, grab a set of compression packing cubes, which will allow you to squeeze out excess air for even more compact packing. Amazon shoppers have found a set of compression cubes that are not only durable and easy to use, but a set starts at just $19.

The Tripped Travel Gear Compression Packing Cubes come in a set of two, three, or six, each including a variety of different cube sizes to keep everything from socks and underwear to t-shirts and jeans organized. If you go for the set of six, you'll also get an extra pouch and a laundry or shoe bag. You'd be surprised with how much each one can fit, even if you are packing bulkier clothing items. For example, the small cube, which measures 10 inches long by 7 inches wide, can hold five t-shirts, while the large, which measures 14 inches long by 10 inches wide, can fit a rain jacket, hoodie sweatshirt, long-sleeve t-shirt, and a cardigan, according to the brand.

Each piece in the set is made from lightweight polyester, so the cubes won't weigh you down or create extra bulk in your luggage. To use the compression feature, all you have to do is fill the cube with clothing, zip it closed, and then use the additional zipper to compress and remove air. When fully packed, the cubes stand 4 inches tall, although when compressed, they can be packed down to just an inch tall.

More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the packing cube set a perfect rating, with many complimenting how helpful they are for both short and long trips. One reviewer who used the cubes on an international vacation where they only used a carry-on suitcase said the set was "perfect and I was utterly amazed by how much each one would hold." They continued, "I was easily able to roll and stuff a week's worth of items into each bag and compress them. They then stacked and only took up the bottom half of my carry-on bag."

Another buyer, who used the cubes in a duffel bag on a five-day trip, noted, "I was able to overpack successfully while still allowing room for extra items." Similarly, a third shopper said the cubes "allowed me to organize my backpack and go hiking," adding that they "really allow[ed] me to pack it all into a smaller pack. Will be using these on all my future trips!"

Before your next getaway, make sure you have the best packing essentials, including this set of compression packing cubes that will help you save space and stay organized, no matter what type of luggage you use.

