This Is the Best Goose Down Winter Coat I’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Available on Amazon

Upon first trying on the Estelle Coat, I noticed an immediate feeling of comfort rather than heat, as though I was being swaddled rather than suddenly stuck in a furnace. The coat's hydrophobic coating looks and feels luxurious, but truly surprised me with how effective it was when I stepped outside into this year's winter storm. When I tossed on the hood, I was instantly able to enjoy the snow in a way I'd never been able to before: with comfort.