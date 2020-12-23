This Is the Best Goose Down Winter Coat I’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Available on Amazon

I'm a rather impractical winter dresser. I've been known to wear five-inch heels on commutes in the snow and I've never owned a proper winter coat — one that's made to wear in wet and windy conditions and actually built to keep me warm. And just as the lockdowns of 2020 began to sway me away from fashion-first wardrobe choices and toward those driven by comfort and practicality, I was introduced to Triple F.A.T Goose — and now I can have both.
Triple F.A.T. Goose has been making outerwear "for arctic temperatures" since 1987, applying an extra batch of Goose down filling in every one to make them thicker, warmer, and more effective than most other outerwear brands. They became immediate hits for customers living in extremely cold urban areas especially, and I'm happy to now call myself one such urbanite.
Related: More high-quality outerwear we're wearing this winter
Upon first trying on the Estelle Coat, I noticed an immediate feeling of comfort rather than heat, as though I was being swaddled rather than suddenly stuck in a furnace. The coat's hydrophobic coating looks and feels luxurious, but truly surprised me with how effective it was when I stepped outside into this year's winter storm. When I tossed on the hood, I was instantly able to enjoy the snow in a way I'd never been able to before: with comfort.
To buy: amazon.com, $600
Available in a variety of styles, lengths, and color ways for all genders, Triple F.A.T. Goose has the perfect winter coat for everyone looking to invest. Read on to shop our other favorite styles from this superior quality Goose down coat collection.
To buy: amazon.com, $550
To buy: amazon.com, $650
To buy: amazon.com, $350
At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently calls Brooklyn home. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish — her DMs are open to all things beauty, baking, home decor, and travel.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.