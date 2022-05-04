Hikers Can't Believe How Comfy and Lightweight This Camping Chair Is — and It's on Sale for Just $34 Right Now
If you're planning hiking and camping trips this summer, you probably already know the importance of having the right gear. Once you've settled on a good pair of hiking boots, a solid tent, and a cozy sleeping bag, don't forget to find a sturdy, packable chair that you can lounge in once you've reached the campsite. Amazon shoppers have found one option that's comfortable and supportive, as well as lightweight and easy to transport, making it a great option if you're trying to pack light. Plus, it's on sale for up to 43 percent off, bringing its price down to just $34, so there's no better time to shop.
The Trekology Yizi Go-compact Camping Chair allows you to lounge just about anywhere, whether you're at a campsite, on the beach, or even in your own backyard. It's made with a durable polyester seat featuring breathable mesh panels to increase airflow (a lifesaver on hot summer days), as well as a durable aluminum alloy frame that can support up to 300 pounds. The deep seat design ensures superior comfort and lower back support, unlike many chairs with a more upright build. Plus, the seat is removable and machine washable, so you'll be able to keep it in top-shape trip after trip. You'll also find handy elasticized side pockets, which are perfect for storing water bottles or a smartphone.
In addition to comfort, portability is another must-have when it comes to camping chairs, and this one doesn't disappoint. The entire chair weighs just 2.1 pounds, so once you fold it up and pack it in the accompanying storage bag, it won't add any extra bulk to your trekking backpack or car (or in your closet when not in use). It's available in four colors: black, blue, green, and red, and they're all included in the sale.
To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $60)
Amazon shoppers love the chair, giving it more than 3,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer said, "I've spent hours sitting in it comfortably." Another praised how easy it is to set up and pack up: "The packed down size is excellent, barely bigger than a shaving [or] toiletries kit." They even noted that "everyone fights over who gets to sit in these chairs'' — they're that comfortable. A hiker called it "a great chair for hiking" and complimented its "comfortable and sturdy" design, having used a friend's on a backpacking trip. "After we got back, I ordered one for myself for the next trip."
A customer who bought the chair for a motocamping trip raved that "this little chair was awesome." They added, "After a long day of riding and exploring, this was perfect and quick to set up once I picked my campsite." An avid hiker with sciatica mentioned that the chair has been helpful on hiking trips when they need to take a break to sit down. "It is so lightweight, I don't even notice it in my pack," they wrote. "Setting it up takes maybe 1-2 minutes, and that includes getting it out of my pack. And yes, it is comfortable." Another hiker highlighted its comfort and how it's "easy to put together and tear down quickly," while pointing out that "it's comparable to the lightweight chairs at REI" — which are double and triple the price of the option from Trekology.
If you're looking for a comfortable, portable hiking chair for all your outdoor activities this summer, you won't want to miss out on this pick from Trekology while it's on sale for just $34. You might even want to pick up a few while they're this heavily discounted.
