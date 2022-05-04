Hikers Can't Believe How Comfy and Lightweight This Camping Chair Is — and It's on Sale for Just $34 Right Now

A customer who bought the chair for a motocamping trip raved that "this little chair was awesome." They added, "After a long day of riding and exploring, this was perfect and quick to set up once I picked my campsite." An avid hiker with sciatica mentioned that the chair has been helpful on hiking trips when they need to take a break to sit down. "It is so lightweight, I don't even notice it in my pack," they wrote. "Setting it up takes maybe 1-2 minutes, and that includes getting it out of my pack. And yes, it is comfortable." Another hiker highlighted its comfort and how it's "easy to put together and tear down quickly," while pointing out that "it's comparable to the lightweight chairs at REI" — which are double and triple the price of the option from Trekology.