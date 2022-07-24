Best Products Style Shopping Nordstrom Shoppers Love How Comfortable and Flattering This Lightweight T-shirt Dress Is — and It's on Sale Several colors are marked down to as little as $27. By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon We may be halfway through summer, but if you're still looking for staple pieces to complete your warm-weather wardrobe, don't fret! Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers recommend adding this comfortable Treasure & Bond dress to your rotation — and it's easy to see why. The versatile frock will keep you cool on even the hottest days, but it will also help take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning. Even better, it's on sale right now for as little as $27 during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Ideal for high-temperature days, the t-shirt dress is made from a soft blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex that's both lightweight and stretchy. While its comfy silhouette provides ample air circulation and won't cling to you, the dress also features ruching on one side that'll show off your figure. The Best Travel Dresses of 2022 Courtesy of Amazon To buy: nordstrom.com, from $27 (originally $59) Shoppers love how comfortable and flattering it looks on, but their favorite thing seems to be how easy the dress is to style. Many say the wardrobe staple looks just as good when kept casual with sneakers and a jean jacket as it does when jazzed up with heels and a fancy clutch. "It's easy to dress up or down, and to travel in," one said. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: nordstrom.com, from $27 (originally $59) Many also rave about how the dress barely wrinkles, making it a great outfit to wear on travel days. "[I] Wore this on a cross-country flight," one customer wrote, adding, "It was wrinkle-free and very comfortable." Another wrote, "I purchased it specifically with travel in mind, but I think that it will be useful for many other purposes as it can be dressed up or down." Other buyers can't stop gushing about how comfortable the airy dress is. "[I] love this t-shirt dress; [it's made from a] super soft material will make it a comfy pick while still looking totally put together," one owner wrote. Another added that it's the "perfect way to look a little more put together when going for casual comfort." Courtesy of Amazon To buy: nordstrom.com, from $27 (originally $59) Sizes range from XXS to XXL, and there are seven stylish colors to choose from. Four colorways— beige oatmeal, green beetle, navy iris, and black — are on sale for just $27 thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. That means that right now, you can scoop up two of the top-rated dresses for less than the original price of one. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: nordstrom.com, from $27 (originally $59) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit