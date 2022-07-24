Nordstrom Shoppers Love How Comfortable and Flattering This Lightweight T-shirt Dress Is — and It's on Sale

We may be halfway through summer, but if you're still looking for staple pieces to complete your warm-weather wardrobe, don't fret! Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers recommend adding this comfortable Treasure & Bond dress to your rotation — and it's easy to see why. The versatile frock will keep you cool on even the hottest days, but it will also help take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning. Even better, it's on sale right now for as little as $27 during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Ideal for high-temperature days, the t-shirt dress is made from a soft blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex that's both lightweight and stretchy. While its comfy silhouette provides ample air circulation and won't cling to you, the dress also features ruching on one side that'll show off your figure.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $27 (originally $59)

Shoppers love how comfortable and flattering it looks on, but their favorite thing seems to be how easy the dress is to style. Many say the wardrobe staple looks just as good when kept casual with sneakers and a jean jacket as it does when jazzed up with heels and a fancy clutch. "It's easy to dress up or down, and to travel in," one said.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $27 (originally $59)

Many also rave about how the dress barely wrinkles, making it a great outfit to wear on travel days. "[I] Wore this on a cross-country flight," one customer wrote, adding, "It was wrinkle-free and very comfortable." Another wrote, "I purchased it specifically with travel in mind, but I think that it will be useful for many other purposes as it can be dressed up or down."

Other buyers can't stop gushing about how comfortable the airy dress is. "[I] love this t-shirt dress; [it's made from a] super soft material will make it a comfy pick while still looking totally put together," one owner wrote. Another added that it's the "perfect way to look a little more put together when going for casual comfort."

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $27 (originally $59)

Sizes range from XXS to XXL, and there are seven stylish colors to choose from. Four colorways— beige oatmeal, green beetle, navy iris, and black — are on sale for just $27 thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. That means that right now, you can scoop up two of the top-rated dresses for less than the original price of one.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $27 (originally $59)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.