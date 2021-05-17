These New Hardside Suitcases Are the Upgrade You Need For Your Next Trip
No matter what type of traveler you are, there's a good chance it's been a while since you've invested in a new suitcase. And now that COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming more widely available, borders are reopening, and travel restrictions are easing in many places, it might be time to invest in some new luggage upcoming trips. Luckily, one of our favorite brands, Travelpro, just launched a new collection of hardside luggage that's stylish, space-conscious, and durable luggage that you'll want to add to your luggage collection ASAP.
The Platinum Elite Hardside collection includes eight pieces, including four carry-ons, a medium check-in suitcase, large check-in suitcase, as well as two luggage sets. Whether you're looking for a compact carry-on for business trips or a large checked bag for long adventures, this collection has something for you. Some standout features of this line include a strong polycarbonate shell that's durable and scratch-resistant, aluminum corner armor that protects high impact areas, a built-in TSA lock, self-aligning spinner wheels, and an adjustable handle with a comfortable contoured handle. And that's just the exterior. On the inside, you'll find zippered divider panels, adjustable hold-down straps, and and multiple accessory pockets to keep you organized.
For light packers or travelers who are averse to checking a bag if they can help it, this compact carry-on is a must-have. At 7.9 pounds and with dimensions of 22" x 14" x 9", you should have no trouble checking this bag on most airlines. The ultra-strong polycarbonate shell keeps your belongings safe, and a variety of zippered interior pockets will keep you organized while you're packing light.
To buy: Platinum Elite Compact Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner, travelpro.com, $350
This sleek, stylish, yet impressively durable carry-on measures 23" x 14.5" x 9.5", making it a bit more spacious than the traditional 22" x 14" x 9" carry-on, offering more room without forcing you to check a bag on many airlines. The bag also has several interior organization features, including an external power bank pocket, multiple accessory pockets, two zippered divider panels, and a water-resistant pocket that's perfect for storing toiletries.
To buy: Travelpro Platinum Elite Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner, travelpro.com, $370
If you're looking to give your luggage collection a complete update, this set, which includes the collection's Compact Carry-on and Medium Check-in bags, is the way to go. The carry-on will be able to seamlessly accompany you on any trip, while the medium bag is ideal for longer trips. At just 11.1 pounds (only slightly heavier than the carry-on's 7.9 pounds), and with dimensions of 27.25" x 18" x 13", this bag is impressively spacious without being bulky. And just like the collection's other bags, the interior is filled with convenient zippered pockets, as well as external USB A & C ports and a external battery pocket for charging on-the-go.
To buy: Platinum Elite Compact Carry-on / Medium Check-in Hardside Luggage Set, travelpro.com, $624 (originally $780)
For long trips, the collection's large check-in bag is a solid option. With all the durability and organizational features that the rest of the line boasts, this bigger bag measures 30" x 18" x 13.5", giving you plenty of space for all your travel essentials. Plus, at 12.3 pounds, it is still manageable to maneuver through airports and city streets.
To buy: Platinum Elite Large Check-in Expandable Hardside Spinner, travelpro.com, $470
