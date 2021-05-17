These New Hardside Suitcases Are the Upgrade You Need For Your Next Trip

If you're looking to give your luggage collection a complete update, this set, which includes the collection's Compact Carry-on and Medium Check-in bags, is the way to go. The carry-on will be able to seamlessly accompany you on any trip, while the medium bag is ideal for longer trips. At just 11.1 pounds (only slightly heavier than the carry-on's 7.9 pounds), and with dimensions of 27.25" x 18" x 13", this bag is impressively spacious without being bulky. And just like the collection's other bags, the interior is filled with convenient zippered pockets, as well as external USB A & C ports and a external battery pocket for charging on-the-go.