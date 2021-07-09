Travelpro's Newest Suitcase Keeps Me More Organized Than Ever on Trips

Coming in at 22" by 14" by 9", this suitcase complies with the carry-on size restrictions of nearly all domestic airlines, and it should fit comfortably in an airplane's overhead bin. It's designed for three to five day trips and is suggested to accommodate five to nine outfits, making it ideal for short getaways and travelers who prefer to pack light. The exterior of the bag is made from 100 percent hard shell polycarbonate with aluminum corner armor pieces that protect the bag in high impact areas. Self-aligning spinner wheels allow the bag to roll smoothly on a variety of surfaces, making it even more comfortable to carry, whether you're running through the airport or wandering cobblestone streets.