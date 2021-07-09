Travelpro's Newest Suitcase Keeps Me More Organized Than Ever on Trips
While there's no shortage of suitcases on the market, a good piece of carry-on luggage is hard to find. As a travel editor, I've tried my fair share of luggage and travel accessories, including carry-on suitcases that can keep up with me on all my adventures. And just in time for this summer's return to travel, I've found a durable, lightweight, and easy-to-pack suitcase that I'll be taking on all my future trips.
On a recent road trip, I had the chance to test out the Travelpro Platinum Elite Compact Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner. From packing the suitcase with all of my beach vacation essentials to staying organized during my trip and transporting the bag from apartment to car to beach house, I couldn't be more impressed with how this luggage performed.
To buy: amazon.com, travelpro.com, from $280
Coming in at 22" by 14" by 9", this suitcase complies with the carry-on size restrictions of nearly all domestic airlines, and it should fit comfortably in an airplane's overhead bin. It's designed for three to five day trips and is suggested to accommodate five to nine outfits, making it ideal for short getaways and travelers who prefer to pack light. The exterior of the bag is made from 100 percent hard shell polycarbonate with aluminum corner armor pieces that protect the bag in high impact areas. Self-aligning spinner wheels allow the bag to roll smoothly on a variety of surfaces, making it even more comfortable to carry, whether you're running through the airport or wandering cobblestone streets.
The interior of the bag is expertly-designed to keep you organized while traveling, and I can attest to just how helpful the organizational features are. Interior zippered divider panels help you keep your belongings secure and separated. Two mesh zippered interior pockets make for helpful extra storage, while a water-resistant pocket is perfect for damp items or toiletries. Leaving the beach after spending a day in the water? Not to worry, you can simply store your damp swimwear in the wet pocket and rest assured the rest of your belongings will stay safe and dry.
And even though this suitcase is new, shoppers are already raving about it. "This is the best rolling carry-on I have ever owned," one reviewer wrote. "Travelpro has thought of everything, and put it into this bag!"
Another reviewer on Travelpro's site emphasized the bag's impressive functionality. "I own different Travelpro bags and this bag is the smoothest rolling bag I own," they wrote. "I've used it several times already and it's amazing the amount of clothes I can fit in it."
If you're in the market for a new carry-on suitcase, we recommend shopping this bag ASAP, since it's already selling out on Amazon, and we suspect it will on Travelpro's site as well.
