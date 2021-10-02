This Top-rated Carry-on Fits Perfectly Under the Seat — and It's on Sale Right Now
Searching amid the sea of luggage options on the internet can be overwhelming, and even more so when you throw the words "supply chain" into the mix. But Amazon shoppers say this underseat carry-on by Travelpro is the "perfect" carry-on bag — all colors are on sale right now, and it should arrive at your door before your next trip.
Available in black, light blue, dusty rose, and olive green, the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Rolling Underseat Compact Carry-on Bag is a 15-inch bag that meets the standards for carry-on luggage on all airlines. The suitcase is perfect for a quick weekend getaway, as it can fit underneath the seat in front of you during flight.
And although it's tiny, the Travelpro carry-on is packed with compartments to help make packing a breeze. This interior has a water-resistant and removable toiletry organizer, as well as a padded space for a laptop or tablet. It also has water-resistant zipper compartments on the exterior for easy access to your belongings.
"This is the best traveling suitcase I have," one Amazon customer wrote in a review, adding that she was able to store a week's worth of clothes in it. "It really holds a lot of stuff, especially if you roll your items and choose lighter weight fabrics."
And with 360-degree magnetic spinner wheels, this carry-on runs "so smoothly." Plus, the patented contour grip makes for easy handling down the airplane aisle. "I was concerned that it would be difficult to roll since it only had two inline wheels, but it was very smooth rolling through the airport," a reviewer said.
Founded by a pilot, the Travelpro luggage brand is known for quality, so much so that its bags are used by airline crews in 90 different airlines, according to Travelpro. So if pilots and flight attendants are using them, you know they have to be up to standard! Not to mention, the brand has received thousands of five-star ratings across its suitcases on Amazon.
"As a flight attendant, I can tell you, you can't beat Travelpro," one Amazon shopper wrote, adding that the underseat carry-on is "lightweight and fits perfectly under the seat in front of you on just about any airplane."
With the weather turning colder, you may be dreaming up your next vacation. Get ahead of the game and order the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Rolling Underseat Compact Carry-on Bag below while it's on sale.
