This Travelpro Luggage Set Is Over 50% Off on Amazon Right Now — and It Will Arrive Before Christmas

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Travelpro luggage has long been a favorite among airline professionals, and it's easy to see why. The durable, expandable suitcases are impressively easy to pack and maneuver. If you need more convincing, the brand also receives rave reviews on Amazon. And just in time for the holidays, there's a massive sale on a set that includes two customer-loved bags.

The Travelpro Maxlite 5 Luggage Set includes two expandable softside suitcases, a carry-on and checked bag, that are the perfect combination for any type of travel. The best part? You can save $190 if you buy this set on Amazon. Last-minute shoppers are also in luck because there's still time to order the set for arrival before Christmas.

Related: More top-rated travel accessories

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $140 (originally $330)

The 21-inch carry-on suitcase is the perfect size for a weekend getaway or short trip while the 25-inch suitcase is the brand's medium-sized checked bag. Both suitcases expand up to two inches, giving you plenty of flexibility when packing. The bags also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, which make them easy to maneuver on various types of terrain. The interior of the bags make packing a breeze, thanks to zippered pockets and buckled hold-down straps. Plus, the interior lining protects your belongings from moisture.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Frequent travelers have left glowing reviews of these suitcases on Amazon. "The suitcase is well-balanced and sturdy even though we packed both suitcases to over 45 pounds and [we] found they rolled very nicely with the spinner wheels," one reviewer said of the 25-inch checked bag.

Another reviewer was impressed with the carry-on bag's construction, calling it "impossibly light."

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.