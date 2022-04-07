This Traveler-approved Luggage Brand Just Launched 3 New Durable Suitcases — and They're Selling Out Fast

If you're in the process of planning your next trip, you might have already realized that your luggage could use an update. Travelpro has long been a favorite brand among travel editors and aviation professionals, so there's good reason it should be your go-to destination for your next suitcase. The brand just launched a new collection of hardside luggage, including both compact carry-ons and more spacious checked bags, so no matter what type of traveler you are, you'll be able to find one that fits your needs. Some sizes and colors are even on sale on Amazon right now, but they're selling out fast, so we recommend shopping soon to get the best deal.