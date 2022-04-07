This Traveler-approved Luggage Brand Just Launched 3 New Durable Suitcases — and They're Selling Out Fast
If you're in the process of planning your next trip, you might have already realized that your luggage could use an update. Travelpro has long been a favorite brand among travel editors and aviation professionals, so there's good reason it should be your go-to destination for your next suitcase. The brand just launched a new collection of hardside luggage, including both compact carry-ons and more spacious checked bags, so no matter what type of traveler you are, you'll be able to find one that fits your needs. Some sizes and colors are even on sale on Amazon right now, but they're selling out fast, so we recommend shopping soon to get the best deal.
The Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Expandable Luggage collection includes a 21-inch carry-on and 25- and 29-inch checked suitcases, as well as 2-piece and 3-piece luggage sets. Each hardside bag is made with a durable, impact-absorbing polycarbonate shell with a grooved exterior that resists scratches and scuffs. The suitcases also have two inches of zippered expansion, a handy feature that helps accommodate packing for longer trips, bulkier clothing items, and the addition of souvenirs. What's more, eight 360-degree spinner wheels and an adjustable telescoping handle make the bags easy to maneuver through busy airports and city streets.
The suitcases' interior will make packing and staying organized during travel a breeze, since each one has two zippered interior divider panels, as well as an extra zippered pocket to keep track of smaller items. Plus, the fabric lining is made from recycled plastic bottles and treated with a water-resistant coating, so it's easy to clean if any in-flight spills should occur.
Travelpro Maxlite Air 21-inch Carry-On Expandable Hardside Spinner
To buy: amazon.com and travelpro.com, from $145 (originally $170)
While the luggage collection may be new, it's already racking up rave reviews from shoppers. One Amazon reviewer complimented the 25-inch suitcase's "super lightweight'' feel and spacious interior that's ideal for "medium to longterm travel." They continued, "With pairs of shoes and all the daily business clothes and toiletries I need, everything easily fits in."
Another shopper emphasized that the zippered interior compartments help them stay organized while traveling. "The dividers help to keep everything in place so things don't fall out when opening or closing." A reviewer on Travelpro's site raved about the carry-on, in particular, saying "I was able to pack my 12-pound full-size weighted blanket on one side with some room leftover, and the bag did not tip or feel too heavy."
Travelpro Maxlite Air 25-inch Medium Checked Expandable Hardside Spinner
To buy: amazon.com and travelpro.com, from $170 (originally $200)
Travelpro Maxlite Air 29-inch Large Checked Expandable Hardside Spinner
To buy: amazon.com and travelpro.com, from $196 (originally $230)
If you're in the market for a new suitcase, don't miss out on this launch from Travelpro that customers are already raving about. But, you'll want to act fast since some styles are on sale for a limited time.
