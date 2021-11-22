Amazon Shoppers Love This Travelpro Suitcase — and It's on Sale Right Now
If you're preparing for holiday travel or trips in the new year, you'll want to make sure you have a solid suitcase by your side. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a sturdy, stylish, and easy-to-maneuver checked bag from Travelpro that you'll want to add to your luggage collection ASAP. Plus, it's on sale right now ahead of Black Friday for 20 percent off, bringing its price down to $232.
The Travelpro Crew Versapack Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Suitcase is made from durable high-density ballistic nylon fabric with a coating that protects the bag from stains and abrasions. The bag measures 25.25 x 17.75 x 9.75 inches with an additional two inches of expandable packing space, which is perfect if you intend to shop while traveling. It comes with two exterior zippered pockets that keep essentials secure yet within reach, as well as a water-resistant pocket, adjustable straps, and a built-in fold-out suit compartment inside. It's available right now in three colors: black, gray, and navy with brown leather details.
To buy: amazon.com, $232 (originally $290)
Amazon shoppers rave about this suitcase, complimenting its durability and style. "I purchased this spinner for an international trip and couldn't be happier," one reviewer wrote. "This suitcase went through six flights and came out perfectly."
Another reviewer emphasized how spacious this bag is and praised its organizational features. "This is the perfect bag to check on the plane for a weeklong trip. It is listed as 25 inches, but actually is very generously sized and thoughtfully organized inside," they wrote. "I especially liked that it has a separate suit hanger in the top."
If you're in the market for new checked luggage as you head out on some long-awaited holiday travels, you won't want to miss out on this shopper-loved pick from Travelpro, especially while it's on sale for 20 percent off right now.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.