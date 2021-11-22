Amazon Shoppers Love This Travelpro Suitcase — and It's on Sale Right Now 

The Travelpro Crew Versapack Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Suitcase is made from durable high-density ballistic nylon fabric with a coating that protects the bag from stains and abrasions. The bag measures 25.25 x 17.75 x 9.75 inches with an additional two inches of expandable packing space, which is perfect if you intend to shop while traveling. It comes with two exterior zippered pockets that keep essentials secure yet within reach, as well as a water-resistant pocket, adjustable straps, and a built-in fold-out suit compartment inside. It's available right now in three colors: black, gray, and navy with brown leather details.