Frequent Fliers Say This Is the 'Best Travel Pillow' They've Ever Owned — and It's Just $16 Right Now
If you're a frequent flier or just have a trip on the horizon, you don't want to miss out on this affordable travel hack that can actually help you sleep better on planes. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the Travelmate Memory Foam Pillow their seal of approval, and the popular accessory is currently 43 percent off — aka its lowest price in the past 30 days.
It may look like your average neck pillow at first glance, but the travel essential actually has a removable insert that allows you to adjust the thickness of the pillow, helping you to find the perfect comfort level for you to catch some Zs on a plane. One person, who called it "the best travel pillow" they've ever owned, raved that "the removable portion at the back of the neck is genius."
Another shopper agreed and said the removable insert allowed them to sit comfortably against the plane's headrests. "If you put a regular travel pillow on top of the headrest, it will push your head forward, and you know what it will do to you," they wrote before adding, "depending on the angle of recline of my seat, I was able to adjust the thickness to meet my needs."
To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $28)
The inside of the pillow is made from a thick memory foam material that reviewers say " face and cradles it securely." context="body" sid=""/]" Plus, it has a smooth velour cover that is super soft against the skin and is removable and machine-washable, making it super easy to clean in between trips.
It even has a built-in strap across the back that you can slip over your suitcase's handle to transport it easily around a crowded airport. With smart details like that, it makes sense that the travel pillow is so popular, with one customer saying, "it's definitely made sleeping on the plane easier."
Normally priced at $28, the travel pillow can be yours for just $16 right now. We're not sure how long the deal will last, so if you're looking to score it at such a steep discount, we suggest adding it to your shopping cart ASAP.
