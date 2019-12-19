This $15 Travel Wallet Is One of the Most Wished for Gifts on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Given its impressive capacity, sleek shape, and wide variety of color options, it's no wonder this travel wallet is a top item on Amazon wishlists this holiday season.

The Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Wallet With Zipper Pocket is the perfect option if you're looking for a slim wallet that still offers plenty of storage. Plus, if you're looking for a holiday gift for the avid traveler in your life, you still have time to order for arrival before Christmas.

To buy: amazon.com, $15

It may look sleek and stylish, but once you open up this faux-leather bifold wallet, you'll see just how functional it really is. It has 16 card slots and one ID window. There are also two zippered compartments, which can hold cash, a checkbook, and even a smartphone. If you can believe it, the wallet is available in 43 colors, from neutrals to brights, so you'll be sure to find one that fits your style.

This wallet is particularly convenient to travel with because it features an RFID blocking lining, which ensures that your ID and credit cards are protected against hacking and theft.

Amazon shoppers are raving about the wallet's style and convenience. "It holds all my cards, and cash, without being bulky," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer commented on its impressive durability. "I've had this wallet for almost eight months now and it still looks new."

