8 Travel-size Perfumes You'll Want to Take on Every Trip

Including picks from Gucci, Tom Ford, Glossier, and more.
By Madeline Diamond January 24, 2022
When you're packing your toiletry bag for a trip, there are plenty of items to keep on your essentials list, including sunscreen (no matter the time of year), a moisturizer for your skin type, and a travel-size hand sanitizer. And if you're an avid perfume wearer, don't forget to take a miniature version of your favorite scent with you on the road. Shoppers in the market for a new fragrance, or a travel-size option of one you already love, check out this list of our favorite travel perfumes. 

When you're looking for a fragrance you can travel with, you'll first want to make sure that it follows TSA requirements (if you'll be flying, that is). That means it should be less than three fluid ounces, although most travel-size bottles are far smaller. You'll also want to consider what type of container best fits your needs. You can always opt for a classic mini-sized spray bottle, although a rollerball makes application on the go even easier. Some shoppers might also want to consider a solid perfume that will easily melt into your skin and last all day, and even layer well with other scents. Plus, solid perfumes often come in sleek compacts, making them easy to slip into your purse, toiletry case, or other travel bag, and don't have the risk of spilling or shattering. 

We've included travel sizes of some of our favorite fragrances on this list, like Gucci Bloom and Vicktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, which come in a rollerball and travel spray, respectively, as well as a solid version of Glossier You, a shopper-loved and affordable perfume pick. You can also shop a set of three mini Le Labo fragrances at Nordstrom, so you can keep one in every travel bag, ensuring that you'll never be without your signature scent. 

Keep reading for some of our favorite travel-size fragrances, including rollerballs, mini sprays, and solid perfumes. Many of these picks are available at retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Sephora, all of which offer fast (and often free) shipping, so you'll be able to add them to your collection in no time. 

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Roll-on

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Notes: rose petals

To buy: amazon.com, $22 for .33 ounces

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum Atomizer

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstorm

Notes: tobacco leaf, vanilla, and ginger

To buy: nordstrom.com, $65 for .33 ounces

Le Labo Bergamote 22 Eau de Parfum Travel Tube Refill Trio

Credit: Nordstrom

Notes: bergamot, grapefruit, petitgrain, orange blossom, cedarwood, vetiver, and musk

To buy: nordstrom.com, $172 for set of three .33-ounce bottles

Kai Rose Perfume Oil Rollerball

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Notes: rose absolute, gardenia, and white florals

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 for .12 ounces

Glossier You Solid

Credit: Courtesy of Glossier

Notes: ambrox, ambrette, musk, iris root, and pink pepper

To buy: glossier.com, $30 for .11 ounces

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Solid

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Notes: orange blossom, jasmine, tuberose, vetiver, and patchouli

To buy: nordstrom.com, $34 for .12 ounces

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Travel Spray

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Notes: jasmine, orange blossom, and patchouli

To buy: sephora.com, $32 for .33 ounces

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum For Her Rollerball

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Notes: rangoon creeper, jasmine bud, and tuberose

To buy: sephora.com, $34 for .25 ounces

