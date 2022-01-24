8 Travel-size Perfumes You'll Want to Take on Every Trip

When you're looking for a fragrance you can travel with, you'll first want to make sure that it follows TSA requirements (if you'll be flying, that is). That means it should be less than three fluid ounces, although most travel-size bottles are far smaller. You'll also want to consider what type of container best fits your needs. You can always opt for a classic mini-sized spray bottle, although a rollerball makes application on the go even easier. Some shoppers might also want to consider a solid perfume that will easily melt into your skin and last all day, and even layer well with other scents. Plus, solid perfumes often come in sleek compacts, making them easy to slip into your purse, toiletry case, or other travel bag, and don't have the risk of spilling or shattering.