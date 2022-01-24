8 Travel-size Perfumes You'll Want to Take on Every Trip
When you're packing your toiletry bag for a trip, there are plenty of items to keep on your essentials list, including sunscreen (no matter the time of year), a moisturizer for your skin type, and a travel-size hand sanitizer. And if you're an avid perfume wearer, don't forget to take a miniature version of your favorite scent with you on the road. Shoppers in the market for a new fragrance, or a travel-size option of one you already love, check out this list of our favorite travel perfumes.
When you're looking for a fragrance you can travel with, you'll first want to make sure that it follows TSA requirements (if you'll be flying, that is). That means it should be less than three fluid ounces, although most travel-size bottles are far smaller. You'll also want to consider what type of container best fits your needs. You can always opt for a classic mini-sized spray bottle, although a rollerball makes application on the go even easier. Some shoppers might also want to consider a solid perfume that will easily melt into your skin and last all day, and even layer well with other scents. Plus, solid perfumes often come in sleek compacts, making them easy to slip into your purse, toiletry case, or other travel bag, and don't have the risk of spilling or shattering.
We've included travel sizes of some of our favorite fragrances on this list, like Gucci Bloom and Vicktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, which come in a rollerball and travel spray, respectively, as well as a solid version of Glossier You, a shopper-loved and affordable perfume pick. You can also shop a set of three mini Le Labo fragrances at Nordstrom, so you can keep one in every travel bag, ensuring that you'll never be without your signature scent.
Keep reading for some of our favorite travel-size fragrances, including rollerballs, mini sprays, and solid perfumes. Many of these picks are available at retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, and Sephora, all of which offer fast (and often free) shipping, so you'll be able to add them to your collection in no time.
Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Roll-on
Notes: rose petals
To buy: amazon.com, $22 for .33 ounces
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum Atomizer
Notes: tobacco leaf, vanilla, and ginger
To buy: nordstrom.com, $65 for .33 ounces
Le Labo Bergamote 22 Eau de Parfum Travel Tube Refill Trio
Notes: bergamot, grapefruit, petitgrain, orange blossom, cedarwood, vetiver, and musk
To buy: nordstrom.com, $172 for set of three .33-ounce bottles
Kai Rose Perfume Oil Rollerball
Notes: rose absolute, gardenia, and white florals
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 for .12 ounces
Glossier You Solid
Notes: ambrox, ambrette, musk, iris root, and pink pepper
To buy: glossier.com, $30 for .11 ounces
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Solid
Notes: orange blossom, jasmine, tuberose, vetiver, and patchouli
To buy: nordstrom.com, $34 for .12 ounces
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Travel Spray
Notes: jasmine, orange blossom, and patchouli
To buy: sephora.com, $32 for .33 ounces
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum For Her Rollerball
Notes: rangoon creeper, jasmine bud, and tuberose
To buy: sephora.com, $34 for .25 ounces
