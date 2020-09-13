10 Best Travel-size Hand Sanitizers 

You'll want to always keep one of these gels or sprays in your bag.
By Madeline Diamond
Updated September 10, 2020
It's no surprise that our daily routines have changed in recent months. We're consistently wearing face coverings when we go out in public, practicing social distancing, and making sure we use hand sanitizer when we're not able to wash our hands, all in the effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. From trusted brands like Purell and Germ-X to newer favorites like Touchland and Megababe Beauty, there are plenty of hand sanitizing products on the market that will help keep you ward off germs.

We've rounded up 10 different hand travel-size sanitizers, including both gels and sprays, all of which are 3.4 fluid ounces or below, meaning that they're compact enough to keep in your purse, backpack, or TSA-approved carry-on bag if you happen to be traveling. Keep reading for our favorites.

Touchland Power Mist

Courtesy of Touchland

This spray hand sanitizer is made with 67 percent ethyl alcohol, as well as ingredients like aloe vera and a blend of essential oils. It's available in eight scents, including fragrance free, depending on your preference. And while the bottle is compact at 1.3 fluid ounces, each one contains 500+ spritzes.

To buy: touchland.com, $12 for 1.3 fluid ounces

Pipette Travel Hand Sanitizer

Courtesy of Pipette

Customer-loved baby brand Pipette has launched its own fragrance free hand sanitizer gel, and it's a best-seller. It's made with 65 percent ethyl alcohol and sugarcane-derived squalene, which means that it won't dry out your hands.

To buy: pipettebaby.com, amazon.com, from $3 for 2 fluid ounces

Orly Hand Sanitizer Spray

Courtesy of Orly

Orly is a well-known beauty brand, and now it makes its own hand sanitizer spray with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol. The set comes with four travel-sized bottles, so you can keep one in every bag to make sure you're never without hand sanitizer.

To buy: orlybeauty.com, $14 for four pack of 2 fluid ounces

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Travel Size

Courtesy of Amazon

Purell is a household name when it comes to hand sanitizer. With these 1 fluid ounce bottles, it's easier than ever to keep sanitizing gel on you, whether you're at home or traveling.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 for four pack of 1 fluid ounce

Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer

Courtesy of Megababe

Shoppers love Megababe for its problem-solving beauty products, and this travel-size hand sanitizer is no different. It contains 60 percent ethyl alcohol, as well as sweet almond oil, marula oil, and geranium oil, which aid in hydration.

To buy: megababebeauty.com, $6 for 2 fluid ounces

Juice Beauty Green Apple Hand Sanitizer Travel Size

Courtesy of Juice Beauty

This plant-based hand sanitizer contains 70 percent alcohol, in addition to peptides and vegetable glycerin, which have moisturizing and anti-aging properties. Plus, shoppers frequently comment on its pleasant fresh scent.

To buy: juicebeauty.com, $8 for 2 fluid ounces

Germ-X Original Hand Sanitizer

Courtesy of Amazon

Germ-X is another well-known name when it comes to hand sanitizer, and it's no surprise why, since shoppers love its clean feel and pleasant scent. It's made with 63 percent ethyl alcohol.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 for five pack of 3 fluid ounces

Bare Hands Hand Sanitizer Spray

Courtesy of Amazon

This plant-based hand sanitizer spray includes skin-soothing ingredients like aloe and calendula extract, as well as 62 percent ethyl alcohol. Plus, at 3.4 fluid ounces, each bottle has plenty of product but is still TSA-approved.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 for three pack of 3.4 fluid ounces

Defendr+ Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Courtesy of Target

This travel-ready hand sanitizer is simple yet effective, since it's unscented, moisturizing, and it includes 70 percent ethyl alcohol.

To buy: target.com, $2 for 2 fluid ounces

Eczema Honey Hand Sanitizer Gel

Courtesy of Eczema Honey

Eczema Honey is known for its skin-soothing products, and this hand sanitizer is both safe and effective. It's unscented and made from 70 percent ethyl alcohol.

To buy: eczemahoneyco.com, $5 for 2 fluid ounces

