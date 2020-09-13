10 Best Travel-size Hand Sanitizers 

It's no surprise that our daily routines have changed in recent months. We're consistently wearing face coverings when we go out in public, practicing social distancing, and making sure we use hand sanitizer when we're not able to wash our hands, all in the effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. From trusted brands like Purell and Germ-X to newer favorites like Touchland and Megababe Beauty, there are plenty of hand sanitizing products on the market that will help keep you ward off germs.