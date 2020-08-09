The Best Travel-size Dry Shampoos
When we're traveling, the goal is (almost) always to pack light, especially when it comes to beauty products. In order to avoid overstuffing our toiletry and cosmetic bags, we try to stick to the essentials. And one item that you should never forget while traveling is dry shampoo. From long days exploring cities to outdoor excursions, a good dry shampoo will allow your hair keep up with you and your adventurous spirit.
Related: More health and beauty must-haves
We've rounded up nine travel-size dry shampoos that work for a variety of hair types, textures, and colors. You won't want to forget one of these in your carry-on for your next trip.
Batiste Dry Shampoo
A cult-favorite beauty product, this dry shampoo from Batiste is perfect for an instant hair refresh, since it quickly absorbs dirt and grease.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 for pack of six; target.com, $3 each
Kérastase Mini Fresh Affair Refreshing Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo is impressively lightweight and provides a pleasant fragrance that lasts up to 24 hours.
To buy: sephora.com, $19
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Since it includes oat milk as an ingredient, this dry shampoo soothes and protects your hair and scalp in addition to absorbing excess dirt and oil.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Perfect for a post-workout refresh, this dry shampoo cleanses hair of oil, sweat, and odor.
To buy: amazon.com, $14
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo, Dark Tones
This dry shampoo was designed specifically for dark hair, refreshing your scalp without leaving a visible residue or white cast. There's also a version for light hair that works just as well.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
OUAI Mini Super Dry Shampoo
This super-absorbent dry shampoo is free of talc or powder, so it works well on different hair types, including color-treated hair.
To buy: sephora.com, $14
Prose Dry Shampoo
Log onto Prose's website to take a comprehensive quiz to find the right hair products for you, including a dry shampoo that will suit your personal hair needs.
To buy: prose.com, $25
R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist
A different take on traditional dry shampoos, this version is in the form of a mist that disperses cleansing powder without leaving that pesky white residue.
To buy: amazon.com, $14
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
This talc-free dry cleanser absorbs excess oil and adds volume, giving second day hair just the boost it needs.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.