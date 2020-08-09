The Best Travel-size Dry Shampoos

By Madeline Diamond
Updated August 11, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy of Retailers as Credited

When we're traveling, the goal is (almost) always to pack light, especially when it comes to beauty products. In order to avoid overstuffing our toiletry and cosmetic bags, we try to stick to the essentials. And one item that you should never forget while traveling is dry shampoo. From long days exploring cities to outdoor excursions, a good dry shampoo will allow your hair keep up with you and your adventurous spirit.

Related: More health and beauty must-haves

We've rounded up nine travel-size dry shampoos that work for a variety of hair types, textures, and colors. You won't want to forget one of these in your carry-on for your next trip. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

A cult-favorite beauty product, this dry shampoo from Batiste is perfect for an instant hair refresh, since it quickly absorbs dirt and grease. 

To buy: amazon.com, $18 for pack of six; target.com, $3 each

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Kérastase Mini Fresh Affair Refreshing Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Sephora

This dry shampoo is impressively lightweight and provides a pleasant fragrance that lasts up to 24 hours. 

To buy: sephora.com, $19

3 of 9

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Since it includes oat milk as an ingredient, this dry shampoo soothes and protects your hair and scalp in addition to absorbing excess dirt and oil. 

To buy: amazon.com, $10

Advertisement

4 of 9

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

Perfect for a post-workout refresh, this dry shampoo cleanses hair of oil, sweat, and odor. 

To buy: amazon.com, $14

5 of 9

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo, Dark Tones

Courtesy of Amazon

This dry shampoo was designed specifically for dark hair, refreshing your scalp without leaving a visible residue or white cast. There's also a version for light hair that works just as well. 

To buy: amazon.com, $12

6 of 9

OUAI Mini Super Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Sephora

This super-absorbent dry shampoo is free of talc or powder, so it works well on different hair types, including color-treated hair.  

To buy: sephora.com, $14

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Prose Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Prose

Log onto Prose's website to take a comprehensive quiz to find the right hair products for you, including a dry shampoo that will suit your personal hair needs. 

To buy: prose.com, $25

8 of 9

R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist

Courtesy of Amazon

A different take on traditional dry shampoos, this version is in the form of a mist that disperses cleansing powder without leaving that pesky white residue. 

To buy: amazon.com, $14

9 of 9

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Courtesy of Amazon

This talc-free dry cleanser absorbs excess oil and adds volume, giving second day hair just the boost it needs. 

To buy: amazon.com, $10

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com