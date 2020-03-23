10 Cookbooks to Satisfy Your Appetite for Travel

With broad travel restrictions in effect and mandatory closures bringing bar and restaurant service all but screeching to a halt, getting a taste of your favorite international dishes has likely become more difficult as of late. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still sink your teeth into a forkful of fresh, pillowy pasta that’s reminiscent of your favorite Roman cafe, or a perfectly grilled kebab that takes you straight back to the streets of Tel Aviv. The catch? You just might have to make it yourself.

Related: More at-home entertainment

Whatever it is you're craving, chances are there’s a travel-inspired cookbook that can help you whip it up at home. Here are 10 — featuring recipes, photos, and stories from India, Mexico, France, and more dreamy destinations — that we’re keeping on our kitchen counters for the foreseeable future. Buy them online, or take advantage of your local bookstore’s curbside or delivery service.