18 Travel-Inspired Gifts for the Home
1 Jonathan Adler Pillows
Leave them in stitches with Jonathan Adler's cheeky needlepoint pillows ($98) featuring destinations around the world.
2 Linda Fahey Serving Platter
Permission to come aboard is granted, so long as Linda Fahey's porcelain platter hand-carved with a seaworthy design ($128) is in tow.
3 FORNASETTI Sole Di Capri Lidded Candle
Housed in a sunny ceramic vessel, Fornasetti's candle ($175) instantly delivers the essence of southern Italy with the strike of a match.
4 Fairbault Woolen Mill Co. Vintage City Map Wool Throw
Remind visiting loved ones that you're only a plane ride away by sending them home with a cozy throw featuring vintage city maps ($220).
5 Mapiful Poster
When it comes to gifting, it's always best to make it personal. Celebrate their hometown pride—or just a favorite place—with Mapiful's customizable map posters ($60) featuring any location in the world.
6 AHeirloom State Cutting Boards
Put them in the right state of mind with a cutting board ($48) made from eco-friendly bamboo by AHeirloom. Add an extra special touch with a star, heart, or house icon engraved on their hometown.
7 Matterhorn Glass
You may not be hitting the slopes together this year, but that doesn't mean you can't reminisce with a bottle of booze and a set of crystals tumblers ($46) inspired by the Matterhorn.
8 Restoration Hardware Richards' Trunk Coffee Table
Identically modeled after an antique steamer truck from the early 20th century, Restoration Hardware makes a case (in the form of a coffee table) for incorporating the jet-setter lifestyle at home ($2,095).
9 Haptic Lab City Quilts
You can't give them the world, but you can give them an heirloom quilt from Haptic Labs ($450) that's hand-stitched with a map of their favorite city.
10 Little Low Studio Inside Suitcases of Great Escapes Calendar
With twelve months of illustrated suitcases—each perfectly packed to suit journeys to far-off places like Japan, Morocco, or Peru)—Little Low Studio's calendar ($22) is just the thing to keep travel inspiration going, all year long.
11 Model Airplane
Once the kit is constructed, the model airplane ($30) works just as well as a decor piece as it does surprising unsuspecting co-workers.
12 Chalkboard Globe
It's all fun and games until you grow up. Let a chalkboard globe ($98) remind them that there's a world of fun out there.
13 Japanese Chopsticks
For an inexpensive surprise, stuff stockings with a set or two of jaunty chopsticks ($4) patterned with Mount Fuji and Daruma doll symbols.
14 Rifle Paper City Toile Wallpaper
A wall covered in Rifle Paper's sketched cityscapes ($148) may just be the ticket to break out of winter hibernation and hit the road.
15 Take Me There Duvet
Nothing wards off the winter blues like a trip to the beach. Until then, diving into a bed covered with a beachy keen duvet ($169) should do the trick.
16 Airplane Cat House
Ditch the boring shipping box—it's high time you upgrade your furry friend to first class ($35).
17 Hermes World Time Clock
Time may actually stand still for a moment as they open the most decadent gift of all: a world clock by Luxor for Hermès. The Swiss-made ticker ($1,900) from the 1950s keeps time for 66 cities around the world and all but guarantees your spot as the best gifter ever.
18 "World Monuments: 50 Irreplaceable Sites To Discover, Explore, and Champion"
Sit back, relax, and take a page-turning tour ($50) of the 50 phenomenal destinations considered to be the most important sites of global heritage by the World Monuments Fund.
