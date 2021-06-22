These Are the Best Travel-friendly Beauty and Wellness Essentials on Sale for Prime Day
My cosmetics, medicines, and toiletries are some of the things I take the most seriously when I pack for a trip. For some, it's the absolute last thing they want to worry about. Either way, having a consolidated list of the essentials (which admittedly for me is a comprehensive one, so this is a safe space for over-packers) is the ideal place to start. If you happen to be in the market for new beauty tools or products for skin, hair, and travel wellness, you've come to the right place. All these and more are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so you've come at the right time.
As far as choosing what's the most necessary when packing beauty and wellness items, consider your routines. Since travel is an opportunity for newness and exploration, many of our priorities, preferences, and time management styles will be different. The point of leisure travel is to experience life differently from the way we do day to day, but having realistic expectations about what we will actually use - not just what we like the idea of using - is a major key to packing both essential and luxury beauty items.
That said, travel can be the perfect opportunity to try out something new, especially since you really have to stick to what you brought over the course of your trip. And if you've been meaning to try something new, there are few better days a year to shop for it than Amazon Prime Day.
Whether you're looking for travel-sized basics, have been in the market for that portable personal microdermabrasion device, or just discovered the NuFace (after which you'll never look back), scroll on to shop our picks as well as Amazon's most popular travel-friendly beauty and wellness items on Amazon for Prime Day.
Best Deals on Toiletry Essentials
- hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Set + Travel Case, $50 with coupon (originally $84)
- Synhope Mini Cordless Portable Water Flosser, $28 (originally $39)
- Reusable Silicone Travel Bottles Set, $11 (originally $16)
Best Deals on Outdoor Beauty Essentials
- La Roche Posay Anthelios Melt-in Sunscreen SPF 60, $16 (originally $22)
- Aquaphor Healing Ointment 6-pack, $26 (originally $33)
Best Deals on Hair Care and Styling
- IGK Direct Flight Multi-tasking Dry Shampoo, $10 (originally $15)
- SexyHair Big Powder and Play Volumizing + Texturizing Spray, $13 (originally $19)
- Wet Brush Go Green Wet/Dry Detangler, $13 (originally $18)
Best Deals on Cosmetics
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $16 (originally $22)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $17 (originally $21)
- Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Illuminating Face Primer, $12 (originally $15)
Best Deals on Beauty Enhancements
- Grande Lash MD Lash Growth Serum, $46 (originally $65)
- Fullight Tech Beard Growth Travel Kit, $13 (originally $18)
Best Deals on Skincare
- Burt's Bees Sensitive Night Cream, $13 (originally $18)
- Cicatiture Scar Cream for Face and Body, $10 (originally $20)
- Baebody Peptide Complex Eye Gel, $13 (originally $25)
Best Deals on Must-try Beauty Tools
- NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device + Hydrating Primer, $145 (originally $210)
- PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Device, $112 (originally $160)
Best Deals on Wellness
- The Beauty Chef Well Spray, $24 (originally $29)
- MasterMedi Tongue Scraper 2-pack + Travel Case, $10 (originally $12)
- Nurse-in-a-Purse Mini First Aid Kit, $13 (originally $16)
